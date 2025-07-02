What is it about churning metal and shredding steel into smithereens that rocks so hard? Well, you can find out for yourself in Mecha BREAK, Amazing Seasun Games' latest multiplayer shooter. It may seem like a FromSoftware clone on the surface, but there's plenty of variety to its robotic madness to uncover. Better yet, the game is launching globally right now, and it's Steam Deck verified.

Yes, Mecha BREAK is out today, after months of playtests and previews behind closed doors. I initially caught wind of the game when it appeared at GDC a while ago, with colleagues gushing to me about its chaotic PvP action. It's brimming with that FromSoftware flavor, not quite like games like Dark Souls, and not in a derivative way either. You see, Mecha BREAK is a little bit more than just a standard team shooter.

Sure, there are multiple mechs to utilize, each of them fulfilling different roles within your squad. Some are heavier to control, others are agile and more prone to taking damage. But there's one element it thrives on, and that's obsession. I'm talking about the kind of FromSoftware game lovers who pore over each statistical advantage or what the granular differences are between armor, weapons, and incantations. Mecha BREAK encourages you to lean into that flavor of gameplay.

It even surpassed Marvel Rivals' player count briefly earlier this year, according to the outlet eSports. Similar to NetEase Games' comic book spin on the Overwatch formula, Mecha BREAK is just as reliant on players filling in the gaps across their squad. Bringing each mech variant together collides into brilliant victories or crushing defeats.

Out of the gate, Amazing Seasun Games confirms that the new Steam Deck game is verified for Valve's portable gaming console, and that's a big bonus. The meaning of Steam Deck verification can be a little muddled these days - just look at The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered Steam Deck performance to see what I mean.

But despite its frenetic nature, Mecha BREAK runs quite well on the handheld and is particularly solid on my own Steam Deck alternative, the Asus ROG Ally Z1e. Mecha BREAK is free-to-play and is expected to bring new seasonal content every three months, launching with 15 mechs and the following game modes: Ace Arena (3v3), Operation VERGE (6v6), and Operation STORM (PvPvE Mashmak).

