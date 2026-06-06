Mecharashi tier list and reroll guide June 2026

Use our Mecharashi tier list and reroll guide to recruit the strongest pilots to get you through any situation.

Mecharashi tier list: Three Mecharashi female pilots outlined in white and pasted on a blurred background
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Mecharashi 
Google Preferred Source Button

Team building can be a nightmare, so our Mecharashi tier list is here to help. We've gathered information on the strongest pilots in this mech strategy game and ranked them in a handy table, just for you. Of course, you don't have to follow our advice, but we're here to help if you need it.

Mecharashi is just one of many fantastic free mobile games with complex combat to explore and unique characters to meet. If you love dancing with the gamba devil, check out our list of the best gacha games for more.

Mecharashi pilot tier list

In Mecharashi, you can pull for both mechs and pilots, so we've taken it upon ourselves to rank the best pilots for you. In general, S-rank pilots outperform A- and B-rank pilots, but that isn't always the case. Plus, this tier list is subjective and based on our own experience and research, so if your favorite pilot ranks poorly, don't let this guide discourage you from using them!

Here's our Mecharashi pilot tier list:

Tier Mecharashi pilot
SS Ada, Aynis, Lorna, Matilda, Ophelia, Rosa 2.0
S Adele, Asuka, Eileen, Frida, Kelly, Melissa, Paloma, Rei, Rosemary, Sapientia, Verna, Veronica
A Chloe, Colin, Emily, Fia, Gumusiay, Hong, Marcus, Mary, Shinji, Smith, Sylvie, Tiphys, William, Winston, Wyatt
B Alyson, Ana, Arthur, Camilla, Erisa, Gareth, Lucia, Natalia, Rebecca, Rosa, Seven, Zoey
C Bella, Cicero, Dana, Fenrir, Fregata, Harvey, Kaidan, Naomi, Shawnee, Yevgeny
F Arnold, Cassha, Catherine, Dean, Diracca, Grant, Hawkwood, Raven
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I perform a Mecharashi reroll?

If you want to get strong characters from the very beginning without spending any money, we recommend rerolling your Mecharashi account. Here are the steps:

  • Launch Mecharashi and choose to log in as a Guest
  • Complete the tutorial until you unlock recruitment
  • Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox
  • Roll for pilots and mechs
    • If you're happy with your result, bind your account in the settings menu
    • If you want to try again, delete your guest account in the settings menu and try again
  • You should now have your desired starting units!

That's it for our Mecharashi tier list and reroll guide.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.