Mecharashi tier list and reroll guide June 2026

Team building can be a nightmare, so our Mecharashi tier list is here to help. We've gathered information on the strongest pilots in this mech strategy game and ranked them in a handy table, just for you. Of course, you don't have to follow our advice, but we're here to help if you need it.

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Mecharashi pilot tier list

In Mecharashi, you can pull for both mechs and pilots, so we've taken it upon ourselves to rank the best pilots for you. In general, S-rank pilots outperform A- and B-rank pilots, but that isn't always the case. Plus, this tier list is subjective and based on our own experience and research, so if your favorite pilot ranks poorly, don't let this guide discourage you from using them!

Here's our Mecharashi pilot tier list:

Tier Mecharashi pilot SS Ada, Aynis, Lorna, Matilda, Ophelia, Rosa 2.0 S Adele, Asuka, Eileen, Frida, Kelly, Melissa, Paloma, Rei, Rosemary, Sapientia, Verna, Veronica A Chloe, Colin, Emily, Fia, Gumusiay, Hong, Marcus, Mary, Shinji, Smith, Sylvie, Tiphys, William, Winston, Wyatt B Alyson, Ana, Arthur, Camilla, Erisa, Gareth, Lucia, Natalia, Rebecca, Rosa, Seven, Zoey C Bella, Cicero, Dana, Fenrir, Fregata, Harvey, Kaidan, Naomi, Shawnee, Yevgeny F Arnold, Cassha, Catherine, Dean, Diracca, Grant, Hawkwood, Raven

How do I perform a Mecharashi reroll?

If you want to get strong characters from the very beginning without spending any money, we recommend rerolling your Mecharashi account. Here are the steps:

Launch Mecharashi and choose to log in as a Guest

Complete the tutorial until you unlock recruitment

Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox

Roll for pilots and mechs If you're happy with your result, bind your account in the settings menu If you want to try again, delete your guest account in the settings menu and try again

You should now have your desired starting units!

That's it for our Mecharashi tier list and reroll guide.