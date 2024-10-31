The year is 1999. Call of Duty is still four years away, and EA answers the prayers of FPS game fans, releasing the ill-fated Medal of Honor series on Halloween. Exactly 25 years after its inception, we can’t help but hope that it makes a comeback on the Nintendo Switch 2. We don’t need Call of Duty – the series that arguably put the nail in the coffin of EA’s IP – we need Medal of Honor.

FPS games are a dime a dozen. Everywhere you look, a new one emerges, hoping to replicate the success of Call of Duty, but guess what? Medal of Honor did it before CoD. The first game is even the handy work of acclaimed film director Steven Spielberg, who came up with the concept and story while working on Saving Private Ryan. Overall, there are 17 Medal of Honor games, the most recent of which is the 2020 PC and Oculus VR game Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Before that, it was 2012’s Medal of Honor: Warfighter.

A new Medal of Honor game is long overdue, and the Nintendo Switch 2 would be the perfect home for it. Think about it: if Electronic Arts chooses to revive the series and perhaps puts Respawn Entertainment at the helm once more and launches it on a new Nintendo System before Activision and Xbox release Call of Duty on it, that puts the series at a serious advantage, finally giving Nintendo fans a long-established shooter series to enjoy.

Even remasters of the old games would be nice. Many games are getting makeovers in the form of remakes and remasters, including old Call of Duty campaigns. It’s not as though Medal of Honor has never appeared on a Nintendo console, with Medal of Honor being one of the best GBA games for shooter fans and Frontline, Rising Sun, and European Assault being front runners for the genre on the GameCube.

The most recent Medal of Honor game to appear on a Nintendo system is Medal of Honor: Heroes 2, which EA released on the Wii in 2007, the same year Medal of Honor: Vanguard launched on the platform. There are numerous options for EA to turn to for a quick buck. Or, perhaps when Respawn finishes the Star Wars Jedi trilogy, it can shift its focus onto a whole new game. The team behind Titanfall is sure to create an epic shooter experience.

It's likely just a pipedream, but the idea of a Medal of Honor Nintendo Switch 2 game is appealing.