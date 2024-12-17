On December 17, 1987, Capcom released Mega Man for the NES. This birthed the iconic franchise which went on to have a string of releases through the 1990s, including spin-off titles sprinkled in. We wonder, though, will Mega Man return to the Switch 2, or is he fully retired at the ripe old age of 37?

Fun fact, Mega Man is known as Rockman in Japan. I’m not sure about the correlation, but there you go. At present, MegaRockMan only has one mainline game on the Switch, Mega Man 11, which Capcom released in 2018. However, the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 and 2 were both also released on Nintendo’s handheld.

In June 2024, Nintendo added five Game Boy-era games to the Switch Online service featuring the blue man himself. This is all great and good, but it does seem odd that in nearly eight years of the Switch’s lifespan, there’s never been more full-on Mega Man games or even spin-off titles. Heck, have we even had a Tetris 99 event themed around Mega Man?

Obviously, we all know that the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected fairly soon, so there’s a chance that we may get a new Mega Man game on the console to celebrate the launch. It may be more likely that developers would set something big up for the 40th anniversary, though, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed until 2027.

Would you want Mega Man to get a new Switch game?