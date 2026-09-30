Meow Madness codes September 2026

Redeem these new Meow Madness codes to get free fish and cosmetics, so you can both upgrade and dress your cat.

Meow Madness codes: two cats chasing another
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Everything is better when it involves cats, and we know you agree since you're here searching for Meow Madness codes. Tag is an age-old game that we've all played at some point, but let's face it, you might get some strange looks if you start playing tag outside of a playground, so playing it virtually keeps that from happening. It also means you don't have to actually run.

Another thing we love about the game is all the costumes you can put your cat in, because even cat games are better with some cute outfits. We're also big fans of the various abilities you can get, because who doesn't dream of shooting lasers at people when playing tag?

Here are all the new Meow Madness codes:

  • Fish - 500 fish
  • HAT - a hat

Check our Roblox codes page to get freebies for other games.

Meow Madness codes: a redemption box in front of a dark background

How do I redeem Meow Madness codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

  • Launch Meow Madness on Roblox
  • Tap the more button
  • Select codes
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Meow Madness codes?

With these codes, you can get fish to upgrade your cat and cosmetics to give them a fresh look. There's no pattern for when to expect new codes yet, but most Roblox developers hand them out to celebrate updates, events, and milestones, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing anything.

Is there a Meow Madness Discord?

While there are links floating about for a Meow Madness Discord, most of them are invalid. Luckily, we found one that works and takes you to the developer's official server, where they post updates and announcements about Meow Madness.

How do I get more Meow Madness codes?

Checking the game's social media channels and Discord server are good ways to find new codes, but you have to do a lot of digging to track them down. Instead, it's best to let us do that for you - just check in with us whenever you fancy a freebie, as we often search for new ones and put them here.

That's all of the new Meow Madness codes for now. Check back again soon for more.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.