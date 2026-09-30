Meow Madness codes September 2026

Everything is better when it involves cats, and we know you agree since you're here searching for Meow Madness codes. Tag is an age-old game that we've all played at some point, but let's face it, you might get some strange looks if you start playing tag outside of a playground, so playing it virtually keeps that from happening. It also means you don't have to actually run.

Another thing we love about the game is all the costumes you can put your cat in, because even cat games are better with some cute outfits. We're also big fans of the various abilities you can get, because who doesn't dream of shooting lasers at people when playing tag?

Here are all the new Meow Madness codes:

Fish - 500 fish

- 500 fish HAT - a hat

Check our Roblox codes page to get freebies for other games.

How do I redeem Meow Madness codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Launch Meow Madness on Roblox

Tap the more button

Select codes

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Meow Madness codes?

With these codes, you can get fish to upgrade your cat and cosmetics to give them a fresh look. There's no pattern for when to expect new codes yet, but most Roblox developers hand them out to celebrate updates, events, and milestones, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing anything.

Is there a Meow Madness Discord?

While there are links floating about for a Meow Madness Discord, most of them are invalid. Luckily, we found one that works and takes you to the developer's official server, where they post updates and announcements about Meow Madness.

How do I get more Meow Madness codes?

Checking the game's social media channels and Discord server are good ways to find new codes, but you have to do a lot of digging to track them down. Instead, it's best to let us do that for you - just check in with us whenever you fancy a freebie, as we often search for new ones and put them here.

That's all of the new Meow Madness codes for now. Check back again soon for more.