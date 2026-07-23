Merge a Black Hole codes July 2026

Merging stuff is cool, but Merge a Black Hole codes will really elevate your experience. After all, how many people can say that they've had the chance to shake Earth's orbit with their gameplay, grabbing freebies as they go? It's time to make an impact on the galaxy that stretches beyond you and me.

Codes net you currencies from cash to stars. This means you can upgrade your merging set-up and get special meteoroid deliveries of handy materials. You'll be ready to take on the biggest stars in no time.

Here are all the new Merge a Black Hole codes:

FREESTARS - two stars (new!)

- two stars (new!) MERGE - 1k cash

It's good to check out all our other Roblox codes while you're here, so that you can dominate not just in Merge a Black Hole, but in other Roblox games too.

How do I redeem my Merge a Black Hole codes?

It's easy to redeem your Merge a Black Hole codes. Just follow these steps:

Launch Merge a Black Hole on Roblox

Either press 'codes' in the top-right corner, or open the shop and scroll all the way down to the bottom

Enter your code in the box and hit 'redeem'

Find out what you got

How do I get more Merge a Black Hole codes?

We don't exactly know when more codes will become available, as it's up to the developer of the game to be nice and give us more. There's good news, though, because as soon as new ones do drop, we'll be here with all the latest, so don't worry - you'll be amongst the first to have the latest freebies.

Is there a Merge a Black Hole Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here. Joining opens up a whole community of fellow players and developers, meaning you can stay informed about the game while meeting new friends. Plus, you'll be able to enter giveaways, participate in polls, and even fish out a code or two. Have fun!