Merge a Nuke codes June 2026

Use our Merge a Nuke codes to buff your military power and get ahead of the competitors surrounding you. Dangerous though it may seem, you need to pick up your nukes and merge them together to create even bigger weapons of mass destruction, and our codes can help with that.

We do the hard work of looking for codes on your behalf, so bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need a cash injection or a few shiny new bombs.

Here are all the new Merge a Nuke codes:

UPDATE2 - $10k and ten nukes (new!)

BOOM - $5k

For even more freebies in your favorite Roblox games, take a look at our master list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Merge a Nuke codes?

Redeeming Merge a Nuke codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Merge a Nuke in Roblox

Tap the Store button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

How do I get free nukes in Merge a Nuke?

Alongside using the code system, you can also bag some extra free nukes in Merge a Nuke by following these steps:

Like the game on Roblox

Join the Nuke The Game Robox group

Load up Merge a Nuke

Head over to the free nukes noticeboard and tap Claim

You should now have five extra nukes!

Is there a Merge a Nuke Discord server?

Yes, there is a Merge a Nuke Discord server. Although it's a little sparse, you can join the server by clicking here to chat with other players, read the latest game news, and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Merge a Nuke codes?

The easiest way to get more Merge a Nuke codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you, so you can focus on merging your missiles and attacking your foes. If you have some spare time on your hands, you're most likely to find codes in the game's description and Roblox community group posts.