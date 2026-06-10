Merge a Nuke codes June 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Merge a Nuke codes for free cash and nukes to add to your growing arsenal.

Merge a Nuke codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing on a green island with nukes in the background
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Merge a Nuke codes to buff your military power and get ahead of the competitors surrounding you. Dangerous though it may seem, you need to pick up your nukes and merge them together to create even bigger weapons of mass destruction, and our codes can help with that.

We do the hard work of looking for codes on your behalf, so bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need a cash injection or a few shiny new bombs.

Here are all the new Merge a Nuke codes:

  • UPDATE2 - $10k and ten nukes (new!)
  • BOOM - $5k

For even more freebies in your favorite Roblox games, take a look at our master list of Roblox codes.

Merge a Nuke codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Merge a Nuke codes?

Redeeming Merge a Nuke codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Merge a Nuke in Roblox
  • Tap the Store button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

How do I get free nukes in Merge a Nuke?

Alongside using the code system, you can also bag some extra free nukes in Merge a Nuke by following these steps:

  • Like the game on Roblox
  • Join the Nuke The Game Robox group
  • Load up Merge a Nuke
  • Head over to the free nukes noticeboard and tap Claim
  • You should now have five extra nukes!

Merge a Nuke codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Merge a Nuke Discord server?

Yes, there is a Merge a Nuke Discord server. Although it's a little sparse, you can join the server by clicking here to chat with other players, read the latest game news, and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Merge a Nuke codes?

The easiest way to get more Merge a Nuke codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you, so you can focus on merging your missiles and attacking your foes. If you have some spare time on your hands, you're most likely to find codes in the game's description and Roblox community group posts.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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