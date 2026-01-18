Merge Your Army codes January 2026

Fending off hordes of foes is always a good laugh in Roblox, and Merge Your Army is a welcome addition to the tower defense genre. It can be quite a grind bonding your officers together to make them stronger, though. That's where our list of Merge Your Army codes comes in.

Don't waste time wondering how to get more cash or potions. You can nab yourself plenty of those without breaking a sweat below. We'll even show you how to get some other treats.

Merge Your Army codes

Here are all the active Merge Your Army codes:

UPDATE2 - free potion

- free potion 1KCCU - 5k cash

How do I redeem Merge Your Army codes?

When you first boot up Merge Your Army, it isn't immediately clear how to get your rewards. Simply follow the instructions to create your first soldier, and you'll see the in-game shop. This also unlocks the shopping basket. Going forward, this is how to claim your codes.

Start up Merge Your Army in Roblox

Tap the 'shop' button to the left of your screen

Enter your code at the bottom

Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Merge Your Army codes?

Looking for more rewards? We recommend coming back to this page when you need more Merge Your Army codes. When new updates arrive, or the developer unleashes fresh gifts, we'll add them to this list. So bookmark it and share it with your friends.

However, if you're after a freebie, don't skip the 'free' treasure chest when you first launch the game. When you enter the lobby, turn around and head to this chest pictured below, and then claim some cash and gems.

Is there a Merge Your Army Discord server?

Yes, there is a Merge Your Army Discord server. You can find other Roblox players here, whether you're trading defense tips or teaming up in other games. Here's how to join.

Use this Merge Your Army Discord link

Accept the Discord server invitation

You're now part of the Merge Your Army server

Why are my Merge Your Army codes not working?

Wondering why your Merge Your Army code isn't working? Make sure you copy and paste your code from the active list at the top of this page. If the code still doesn't work, it might have expired.