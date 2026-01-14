It sounds fake, but it's possible to get my favorite VR headset, the Meta Quest 3, for $1

If I had to pick my favorite purchase of the last five years (not including the industries I don't write/care about), it would be the Meta Quest 3. VR can be nauseating at first, but if you stick with it, it's a truly mesmerizing feeling, like you're fully in these virtual worlds. However, I can understand the concern that it could be a waste of money - well, fear not! You could be the proud owner of a new VR headset for just $1 if you're feeling particularly lucky.

Meta can try to shift its VR headsets into multi-media entertainment systems, but it's not. The Meta Quest 3 is a truly fantastic bit of gaming gear, and one of the best VR headsets on the market right now. That's because it has a diverse selection of quality games, including some exclusive titles, a solid price, and some great internal specs that make it a beastly little device.

Boasting the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, any games that utilize the performance of this powerful little chip truly highlight how excellent the Quest 3 is. Batman: Arkham Shadow gives you the raw intensity of fighting as the Caped Crusader himself, the dark alleys of Gotham somewhat lit up by the overwatching moon. The thrill of jumping from one criminal to another, with sheer fury in your fists, is satisfying. You can't feel that excitement in the standard Arkham games on a boring old flatscreen.

In another superhero-led experience (or anti-hero, really), my Deadpool VR review gave me a reason to fall in love with the Quest 3 after some time away from it. The gory, fast-paced action with a lot of combo potential was the main appeal, but the Merc with a Mouth is as crass as he's always been, breaking the fourth wall to insult you and the development team, as you've probably come to expect.

What if I told you that a Meta Quest 3 could be yours for just $1? It sounds fake, I know, but it's the very real deal, and with the Mystery Box Bundle from Fanatical, you can pay $1 / £1 and get the chance to score a Quest 3 VR headset - or a Steam Deck, or a bunch of triple-A games, and more. What's the catch? Well, there's only a small chance you may win it, but in reality, every $1 you spend is a Steam key, so you're not losing out.

So, if you've been waiting for a reason to join me in my VR frenzy, well, this could be the perfect opportunity. Of course, it's a minuscule chance of getting it, but having a chance is better than not taking one.