While I'm usually playing on my cell phone or running my dailies in gacha games, I'm always partial to playing games on a VR headset. Even with a bit of motion sickness, the immersion of battling creatures 100 times your size never gets old, and if you're keen to dive into virtual reality, this Meta Quest 3S deal isn't worth missing out on during Prime Day.

As a VR connoisseur, the Meta Quest 3S isn't my top choice out of the current best VR headsets. I prefer the older, feature-packed brother with the Quest 3, but that's also more expensive, and that can be a problem if you're worried whether VR is for you or not. Sure, it opens you up to some of my favorite action games that can't be played on a flatscreen, but it takes a lot of practice before you can deal with the nausea.

As such, I usually recommend the Meta Quest 3S as the go-to headset for beginners or those returning after a long break. It still has the powerful Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 that the more expensive version has, so you can still play those standalone exclusives that require a more impressive chipset.

There's also some of the best FPS games tucked away in the world of VR, some that you've probably never heard of. For competitive fans, there are titles like VAIL VR, which bring Counter-Strike's tactical gunplay to the Quest, or you can get experiences like The Light Brigade, one of my favorite roguelike games that is as stylish as it is fun.

Admittedly, those are pretty intense games, and I wouldn't recommend them for your first foray into virtual reality. If you can't stomach those action-heavy titles, there are plenty of relaxing games, including Meta's Horizon Worlds or the Moss duology.

If all of this is enticing you into VR gaming, you can grab the Meta Quest 3S for just $329 / £249.99 at Amazon US and Amazon UK, respectively. Over in the US, this is the 256GB version that comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow, one of the best DC games, while the UK gets the 128GB model with some free in-game rewards for the brilliant Gorilla Tag game.

Even after playing the full list of best mobile games, or diving into some of the best Switch games, I'll always go back to some VR experiences at the end of the day - and you can, too, with this Meta Quest 3S deal. I'd recommend playing in short bursts to start with, and you'll soon be performing flips and weird combos in Blade and Sorcery. Trust me, you'll thank me later.