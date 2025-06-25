Microsoft announces an Xbox-inspired Meta Quest 3S Edition in limited stock

It's been a busy couple of months for Microsoft, announcing its Xbox handheld in collaboration with Asus and its partnership with AMD for its next-generation Xbox devices. But the company clearly isn't planning on stopping. A year on since the partnership between Microsoft and Meta was announced, an Xbox-branded edition of the Meta Quest 3S AR/VR headset is now available in limited stock, complete with some branded extras.

Available right now on Xbox's website for $379, you also get an Xbox controller and Meta Quest's Touch Controllers, all in an Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green color scheme. The limited edition also comes with three months of Game Pass Ultimate, giving you access to many games on Microsoft's subscription-based service via its Cloud Gaming platform, still in beta. Finally, three months of Meta Horizon Plus is also included, the company's own gaming subscription service.

If you were expecting anything exclusive with this announcement, we're afraid we have some bad news. Apart from the new visuals of this Meta Quest 3S, there's nothing different from buying a regular version of Meta's wearable headset. This seems to be suited for those who have grown up with Xbox since childhood, and they want to play their favorite Xbox games in an AR/VR environment, thanks to services like Game Pass and Xbox in the Cloud, wrapped in an Xbox-branded shade of green.

But don't disregard the Meta Quest 3S if you're still thinking of buying one. In our list of the best VR headsets, we've mentioned how its impressive battery life, vast 256GB storage, and great performance make the 3S a great entry point into the category.

Aside from Game Pass, Meta's store has a lot of great games and apps you can use on the 3S as well. This includes the fantastic VR port of Resident Evil 4, Beat Saber, and plenty more worth exploring. If you know someone who loves their Xbox but is also curious about VR gaming, this exclusive edition of the Quest 3S could be a great birthday or graduation gift. But be quick, because Microsoft has mentioned that once the stock is gone, it's gone forever.

However, if you're not much interested in VR for now, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets instead.