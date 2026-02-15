Yes, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2 will include Peace Walker's excellent multiplayer

It's finally happening, folks. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is escaping its PlayStation 3 prison, and finding a new home on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox, and PC. Alongside, Konami is also bundling Peace Walker into the upcoming Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2. It isn't the first time the 2010 PSP hit has gained some remaster love, but I am glad to see that one of the game's strongest features remains intact: multiplayer.

Revealed during the latest State of Play presentation, Konami puts plenty of focus on Metal Gear Solid 4, which will finally be playable on other platforms for the first time. But for me, the cherry on top is getting to play Peace Walker again. Like the previous port, an additional PlayStation blog post confirms that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2 includes the two-to-six player modes. Konami expresses that "this title can be played online in Co-Ops, a cooperative mode for two to four players, as well as in Versus Ops, a competitive mode for up to six players."

If you've never played Peace Walker before, Co-Ops is where the real juice is. Most of the game's missions can be played this way, as you and up to three players can get into skirmishes. On the stealthier side, two players can team up to complete infiltration operations. Using the 'Snake Formation' is nothing short of badass, as you swap angles to fire and shoot on the move. Versus Ops are decent, as they include a mixture of team deathmatch and objective-based modes.

It's worth noting that Konami discloses that it is the HD Collection version of the game - a port handled by developer Genki, while Bluepoint Games took the reins on Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater, respectively. On the outside looking in, multiplayer probably isn't something you'd associate with the Metal Gear Solid series. Yet over the years, Kojima Productions' experiments with co-op experiences have led to some pretty wicked results.

I still remember getting my ass absolutely handed to me in Metal Gear Online regularly. I'll be curious to see just how much Konami is changing in the new Switch game collection, considering that the previous Master Collection has only just received a high-resolution texture upgrade and framerate improvements three years later.

While I think Peace Walker will run just fine on the older Nintendo Switch, seeing how MGS4 fairs is going to be…a unique experience, to say the least. It could barely keep a stable framerate on the PlayStation 3. We'll find out how it performs on August, 27, 2026.