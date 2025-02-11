Few games have cut through pop culture and achieved huge levels of success for multiple generations in the same way as Metal Gear Solid. Despite the aging graphics, there’s something so satisfying about sneaking past enemy guards and beating all odds. Fortunately, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 delivers the first three games in the modern series (and both NES games) and brings them into the current generation – and you can grab them at a great price on Nintendo Switch.

Whether this game has kept you waiting for a bargain price, or you’re unfamiliar with then despite being some of the best action games in gaming history, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 gives you a taste of the brilliance that is the MGS series. It’s a beautiful effort of preservation, making these classic titles readily available for fans and newcomers alike, cementing themselves as some of the best Switch games, in much the same way as they did with the PS1 and every other console they’ve appeared on.

Metal Gear Solid makes up for its dated visuals with an impressive atmosphere and a narrative that helps it thrive as a single-player game. The focus on stealth mechanics makes the lack of combat part of the experience, and considering how strong the plots of Snake’s dangerous adventures are, playing the trio of games on the best handheld console is an absolute treat.

Perhaps it’s nostalgia, but seeing Metal Gear Solid retain its classic visuals actually adds to the package as opposed to being a negative sticking point. It’s a charming look into the series’ humble origins, and after playing MGSV: The Phantom Pain as my entry into the long-running franchise, I still found the early games in the series to be just as much fun. It’s helpful that this packages the first three games, those being Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

The Master Collection also gives you some great bonuses too. Firstly, you’ve got the two original NES games with this package, so if you want to see the series’ roots in the late ‘80s, you can give Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake a try. You’ll also get strategy guides, a graphic novel, an in-game sound selection, and more with the Master Collection Vol 1.

If you’ve got your reservations about this collection, well, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 is just $22.46 on Amazon right now for Nintendo Switch players to enjoy, a massive 63% off the retail price. There’s a small discount for UK buyers at £34.79 on Amazon – it’s not as big of a deal, but if you were going to buy the games anyway, it’s better to have a decent price drop than none at all.

There’s no better way to start the year off, than in the middle of the cold, harsh Winter than playing Metal Gear Solid with this incredible offer. It’s the perfect time to play these classics, as we’re hoping the Master Collection Vol 2 will bless the Nintendo Switch 2 as one of the best upcoming Switch games, but only time will tell.