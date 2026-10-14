Missed Metaphor: ReFantazio the first time? Its Switch 2 demo is here

Play the opening hours of Metaphor: ReFantazio on Nintendo Switch 2, with your demo progress carrying over to launch.

Metaphor ReFantazio Switch 2 demo: An image of a Metaphor character looking at the camera.
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Metaphor: ReFantazio is headed to Nintendo Switch 2, but unless you attended Gamescom, you likely haven't seen Atlus' port up close yet. The good news is you won't have to wait long to see how the Switch 2 version fares. If you've got some spare time today, you can see what it's all about.

Atlus has released a demo for Metaphor: ReFantazio on Nintendo Switch 2, letting you explore one of 2024's most celebrated RPGs before its November 12 launch. The Prologue Demo is available now on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and it's more than a quick taste of the game's opening.

You can explore the United Kingdom of Euchronia, meet some of the characters who'll accompany you on your journey, and tackle the first four dungeons. Even better, your save data carries over to the full game, meaning you can get a proper head start.

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The demo also lets you unlock seven of the game's more than 40 Archetypes, the classes that underpin its combat system. That's a fairly substantial introduction, particularly if you've somehow missed Metaphor: ReFantazio so far. Rather than asking you to take a punt on a lengthy RPG, you can see what makes its fantasy adventure tick before committing to the full experience. And there's a good reason to pay attention.

Metaphor: ReFantazio celebrated its second anniversary on October 11, 2026, after launching in 2024 to widespread critical acclaim. It sold one million copies on its first day, becoming Atlus' fastest-selling game. At The Game Awards 2024, it won three awards: Best Role-Playing Game, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction.

If you're already sold, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 version are open. These include two bonus item packs: the Archetype EXP Chest Set, which helps you level up your classes, and the Adventurer's Journey Pack, which supplies you with Reeve, healing items, revival medicines, and other useful consumables.

Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.