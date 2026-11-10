Metaphor: ReFantazio Nintendo Switch 2 review - a portable marvel

Our Verdict Metaphor: ReFantazio marks another impressive achievement by Atlus, porting the sprawling, turn-based RPG onto Nintendo Switch 2. Take on the role of protagonist and settle in for hours of animated cutscenes, zany enemy designs, and friends to make along the way.

Finally, it's here - Metaphor: ReFantazio is on the Nintendo Switch 2, as it should be. As all Atlus games should be, because they're immense adventures you can spend hundreds of hours in, being able to sit where you like and take them on the go is much appreciated. Metaphor is no different, though its setting is like nothing we've seen before from the studio.

Originally released in October 2024 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5, Atlus' mammoth turn-based RPG now finds itself on the Switch 2. How on earth does one condense the game into a summary? There's a lot going on here, but it's all good. Kings, princes, fairies, Archetypes, politics, doing chores on a ship with legs, elemental attacks, a soundtrack filled with verbose male voices… You name it, it's here.

You start as a blue-haired, heterochromia-having boy who's got a fairy named Gallica hanging around him and a mission to complete. We learn of the king's assassination, a very sick prince, and the fact that there's someone behind both of these things and more. So, you're on a journey to set things right. Along the way, you'll meet plenty of teammates that you can awaken into Archetypes to fill different roles in battle and help you take down the big evil. That's a very simple summation, as there are hours and hours of extra quests, people to hang out with, and places to see.

If you've spent any amount of time in, say, any version of Persona 5 or Persona 3, you'll know the drill. Metaphor feels like a different-universe Persona. Start as a meagre, downtrodden protagonist, get into some hot water with a ridiculous-looking monster, then either tear something off or shoot yourself and boom - an innate power you didn't know you had races out and helps you defeat the evil in front of you. It can be a lot to take in if you're new to the formula, but if you've done it before, you can easily follow along.

For a deeper look into the story, you can read our sister site PCGamesN's Metaphor: ReFantazio review, but for now, as this game has been out for some time, we're mostly here to look at how it runs on the Switch 2. Hint: it's good.

Considering the Nintendo Switch 2 has such monster games like Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Requiem, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, I anticipated Metaphor to run well, and I was pleasantly surprised. Its performance on Switch is generally absolutely fine. There are three graphics settings (balance, graphics, and performance) that can tweak what you see a little bit, but overall, they're fairly similar. I've not encountered any issues like frame drops, stutters, or screen tearing. The only thing I have seen is some pop-in of textures on trees and bushes as you approach, but it's by far not the worst I've ever come across in a game before.

Plus, when you're on the move, sprinting through the city or wilderness, you can't really see the background anyway, so any slightly ridged textures don't make themselves known. There's also a vaguely grainy filter over the game a lot of the time, to fit the aesthetic, and this also helps hide any potentially ugly buildings and bushes.

It's not perfect, but better than I predicted. Much better, actually, not that we should expect less from Atlus after they managed to put Persona 3: Reload and Persona 5: Royal on the Nintendo handhelds. If you want to get really into the finer details of the game's performance, you can watch Digital Foundry's deep dive into the game's demo and how it looks compared to other platforms. While I agree with the fact that the background textures can look weird, it doesn't distract from the gameplay and really isn't obvious unless you look for it.

Something to note is that playing the game on any of the three graphics settings did drain my Switch battery, but unfortunately, the console can't hold a charge to save its life, so I did expect as much. Maybe use a power bank if you're in the same boat and are planning on taking the game out of the house.

My only real qualm, and it's not even performance-related, is that the game can get busy when you make use of Gallica's Fae Sight and have XP results, the mini-map, team members on the screen, and the slightly granular art style. While it's all handy information, on the Switch's small screen, it can be a lot.

Like a lot of other Atlus games, Metaphor: ReFantazio takes a good 80+ hours to finish the story and side quests. Don't let the fairly extreme length put you off, though - this is an entirely enjoyable multi-day commitment. Atlus cooks up some truly excellent stories packed with lovable characters, lore, and the weirdest enemies you've ever seen, which all culminate in a frankly life-changing experience.

Such large games can be hard to get your head around, and to quantify. Everything is good here. The story, the soundtrack, the designs, the voice acting. As a certified Atlus fan, this is what I've come to hope for from the studio, and Metaphor: ReFantazio truly delivers. While it's not completely flawless on the Switch 2, it is more than impressive. Now, if we could please get an update to Persona 5 Royal on the Switch 2…