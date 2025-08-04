As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

You can play Metroid Prime 4 soon, but you'll need to grab your passport

Nintendo has squashed rumors of a Metroid Prime 4 delay and has confirmed the game will be playable this year - and very soon for some.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is the most recently announced instalment in the all-time classic Nintendo series, which has proven to be one of the great mainstays of video gaming since its conception. Having been announced for Switch and Switch 2 in June 2024, we've been waiting for a while to experience gameplay of the new game, but the wait may soon be over.

After previously having confirmed a Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date of 2025, rumors of delays were addling discussion online, with a known leaker suggesting that the game would be delayed due to problems with cutscenes. 

It now appears that this rumor is officially dispelled, with Nintendo confirming that the game is eyeing a 2025 release. The announcement came with news that Nintendo is participating in Fan Expo Canada in late August. 

With the newly announced Nintendo participation in Fan Expo Canada comes a great opportunity. Canadian fans, and anyone with the means to attend the convention, will get the chance to try out the new Metroid Prime game. This is alongside trials of the full release of Hades II, Borderlands 4, and Elden Ring Tarnished Edition. 

Unfortunately for those of us who don't live in or around Canada, it will be a little more of a wait - but personally, the news that Metroid Prime 4 is coming this year helps soothe the pain. Not long to go, Samus, my beloved.

To increase anticipation, check out our guide to other upcoming Switch games or browse our free Switch games picks. To get stuck into a Metroidvania while you wait for the real thing, check out our Shadow Labyrinth review.

