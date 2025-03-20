While Mario, Zelda, and Pokémon are typically paraded as the most popular Nintendo IPs, Metroid is absolutely incredible too. However, for years, it was best known for its side-scrolling action that helped pave the way for the Metroidvania genre until an FPS game took the Nintendo GameCube by storm. Now, you can play Metroid Prime Remastered on Switch, and at a truly great price too.

One of the Switch’s best FPS games, Metroid Prime Remastered is a great game improved for a new generation of consoles. It’s no surprise it’s highly praised, with many players suggesting that it’s one of the best Switch games available – and considering the number of excellent games on Nintendo’s handheld console, that’s a massive compliment.

In this single-player game, you don Samus’ iconic armor after she receives a distress signal from a Space Pirate frigate, where the crew has been slaughtered by their experiments. Unfortunately, things don’t go to plan for our bounty hunter, as she soon finds herself on Tallon IV, with many of her abilities damaged in the process.

While Metroid Prime Remastered is a great action game, it has plenty of adventure elements within it too. Puzzles will keep you thinking frequently, while there are plenty of items to find, too. However, blasting enemies away with Samus’ abilities in first-person definitely fits the series superbly well, and while I think Dread is the best Metroid game on Switch, Prime Remastered is equally amazing in its own way.

In our Metroid Prime Remastered review, Nathan Ellingsworth gave it a 10/10 and heaped it with praise, saying that “Metroid Prime is one of the best games in action history, and now it gets an upgraded release that sets a new high-water mark for remasters across the industry.”

If you’ve been missing out on this FPS masterpiece, you can grab Metroid Prime Remastered for just $30 from Walmart, the cheapest price the game has ever been. Considering the sheer lack of upcoming Switch games from Nintendo’s first-party developers right now, it’s time to dive into some experiences you may have forgotten to try – so it’d be a good time to grab this discount.

Even if you’re planning to make your Switch 2 pre-orders soon, Metroid Prime Remastered will still work on the upcoming handheld, so this deal isn’t one to miss out on. Alternatively, you can check our list of best Metroidvania games while you wait for a new Metroid game.