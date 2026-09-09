Metroid Ravenous brings 2D Samus action to Switch 2 next year

September's Nintendo Direct gave us a glimpse of Samus's latest space-themed adventure on Nintendo Switch 2.

metroid ravenous guide - a screenshot of Samus in a fight
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Metroid Ravenous 
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Metroid Ravenous is set to debut in 2027, which wasn't on our bingo card, but we're very pleased about it. You get to play as the classic hero Samus in a new adventure, where she fights past plenty of monsters. You go, girl.

The Nintendo Direct that went live on September 9 dropped an unexpected trailer for the brand-new Metroid game, showing Samus attempting to escape the moon while fighting past plenty of fearsome monsters of all shapes and sizes.

You can see the reveal trailer below, which shows the new setting, enemies, and Samus' new suit design.

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When is the Metroid Ravenous release date?

The Metroid Ravenous release date arrives on January 28, 2027, on Nintendo Switch 2. A steelbook version of the physical game will be available, along with a special edition and amiibo figures of Samus and other creatures.

To see other reveals, check out our full September 2026 Nintendo Direct roundup.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.