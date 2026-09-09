Metroid Ravenous brings 2D Samus action to Switch 2 next year

Metroid Ravenous is set to debut in 2027, which wasn't on our bingo card, but we're very pleased about it. You get to play as the classic hero Samus in a new adventure, where she fights past plenty of monsters. You go, girl.

The Nintendo Direct that went live on September 9 dropped an unexpected trailer for the brand-new Metroid game, showing Samus attempting to escape the moon while fighting past plenty of fearsome monsters of all shapes and sizes.

You can see the reveal trailer below, which shows the new setting, enemies, and Samus' new suit design.

When is the Metroid Ravenous release date?

The Metroid Ravenous release date arrives on January 28, 2027, on Nintendo Switch 2. A steelbook version of the physical game will be available, along with a special edition and amiibo figures of Samus and other creatures.

To see other reveals, check out our full September 2026 Nintendo Direct roundup.