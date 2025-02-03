Underrated Marvel RPG drops to cheapest price ever for a short time

Few games are as underrated and as impactful as Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Released in late 2022, the turn-based role-playing game saw critical acclaim when it launched, but despite the popularity of the Marvel IP, it was never a commercial success. If you missed out on this excellent RPG, I really think it’ll impress you, and you can now grab it for under $10 / £10, – the lowest price it’s ever been.

Whether you’re a fan of diving into the best action RPGs or you want one of the best Marvel games to play on the go, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a game that I strongly recommend picking up. With plenty of iconic characters, as well as some casual fans may not have heard of (other than fans of the best mobile card game, Marvel Snap), Midnight Suns has a lot to offer.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns puts you into the role of the Hunter, a customizable character who is the child of Lillith – the Mother of Demons. Hundreds of years ago, Lilith became twisted, forcing Hunter, as the only one powerful enough to stop them, to intervene. Sadly, it came at a great cost, ending with the Hunter slain and forced into a centuries-long slumber. Years later, Lilith is revived by Hydra (blimmin’ Nazis) and the world needs the Hunter once again.

While Hunter is a character made solely for the game, they’re far from the only face you’ll meet. From the likes of Blade and Ghost Rider to Spider-Man and Captain America, Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a broad cast of familiar faces. Better yet, there’s a strong focus on Persona-style life-simulation mechanics, as between battles, you can bond with the various characters à la the best cozy games, spending time in the Midnight Suns’ base of operations or training your team of misfits.

However, much like the best action games from superhero IPs, Marvel’s Midnight Suns excels at engaging combat. The use of card-based gameplay means each character you take to a battle has their own deck of cards, each with powerful abilities that will help you survive, or defeat villains and enemies alike. The focus on turn-based action allows abilities to deliver flair and strategy that fast-paced combat may not be able to deliver, especially with such a large roster of characters.

I could go on and on about how impressive Marvel’s Midnight Suns is. It is truly a hidden gem despite the large IP attached to it, which is why I can’t think of a better time for you to enjoy the RPG than right now. On Fanatical, you can pick up Marvel’s Midnight Suns for just $8.39 / £6.99, with a lengthy experience running fantastically on the best handheld consoles. In fact, I’d argue it’s one of the best Steam Deck games.

Alternatively, if you like the sound of the game, you can also pick up the Legendary Edition for just $18.49 on Fanatical, which includes the full Marvel’s Midnight Suns experience. That means you’ll get a bunch of premium skins for the cast of characters, as well as the four post-launch DLCs that have arrived, which add Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm to your team, as well as offering unique stories for each of them.

Better yet, if you have Valve’s handheld, you can grab some of the best Steam Deck docks for the greatest Midnight Suns experience, especially after grabbing it at such a low price. That being said, it runs extremely well on all of the Steam Deck alternatives, so you’re in for a great time no matter what handheld PC you’re using.