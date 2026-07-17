Mine a Planet codes July 2026

Redeem these new Mine a Planet codes to get free time skips and batteries to dig even more efficiently.

Mine a Planet codes: a person wearing a helmet in space
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

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Digging for treasure sounds like a lot of fun, but there are a couple of issues with doing it in real life. One, your other half may take issue with you digging up the garden in search of lost loot, and two, it's tiring. With Mine a Planet codes, not only do you get the joys of digging virtually, but you also get goodies that make the process even easier.

Plus, you know, instead of a small space, you get to search through an entire planet, so you know that there's going to be some great things to discover. Better still, you can evolve the planet to get rarer resources and even move onto bigger worlds.

Here are all the Mine a Planet codes:

  • DISCORD - five-minute time skip
  • UPDATE7 - three strong batteries
  • BETABETA - one super alien treat
  • DRONES - one drone pack

Check out our Roblox codes page to see what other games offer freebies.

Mine a Planet codes: a code redemption screen in space

How do I redeem Mine a Planet codes?

To redeem Mine a Planet codes, follow these steps:

  • Launch Mine a Planet on Roblox
  • Tap the gear button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Mine a Planet codes?

With Mine a Planet codes, you can get time skips and strong batteries, allowing you to mine more efficiently. Updates appear to be when new codes appear, though a lot of developers hand them out for milestones and events, too, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon to avoid missing out on any freebies.

Is there a Mine a Planet Discord?

Yes, there is a Mine a Planet Discord that you can join, and it's a great place to be if you want to learn about the latest news and updates, though it's just as good for meeting other players.

How do I get more Mine a Planet codes?

We often search for new codes, making us your best port of call on your quest for freebies. However, if you'd rather dig them up yourself, it's best to try the Discord server and the game's various social media channels.

With that, you know all the new Mine a Planet codes. Come back again soon in case more drop.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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