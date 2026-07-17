Mine a Planet codes July 2026

Digging for treasure sounds like a lot of fun, but there are a couple of issues with doing it in real life. One, your other half may take issue with you digging up the garden in search of lost loot, and two, it's tiring. With Mine a Planet codes, not only do you get the joys of digging virtually, but you also get goodies that make the process even easier.

Plus, you know, instead of a small space, you get to search through an entire planet, so you know that there's going to be some great things to discover. Better still, you can evolve the planet to get rarer resources and even move onto bigger worlds.

Here are all the Mine a Planet codes:

DISCORD - five-minute time skip

- five-minute time skip UPDATE7 - three strong batteries

- three strong batteries BETABETA - one super alien treat

- one super alien treat DRONES - one drone pack

Check out our Roblox codes page to see what other games offer freebies.

How do I redeem Mine a Planet codes?

To redeem Mine a Planet codes, follow these steps:

Launch Mine a Planet on Roblox

Tap the gear button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Mine a Planet codes?

With Mine a Planet codes, you can get time skips and strong batteries, allowing you to mine more efficiently. Updates appear to be when new codes appear, though a lot of developers hand them out for milestones and events, too, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon to avoid missing out on any freebies.

Is there a Mine a Planet Discord?

Yes, there is a Mine a Planet Discord that you can join, and it's a great place to be if you want to learn about the latest news and updates, though it's just as good for meeting other players.

How do I get more Mine a Planet codes?

We often search for new codes, making us your best port of call on your quest for freebies. However, if you'd rather dig them up yourself, it's best to try the Discord server and the game's various social media channels.

With that, you know all the new Mine a Planet codes. Come back again soon in case more drop.