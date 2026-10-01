Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes and cosmetics October 2026

Our eyes are peeled for Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes, which will give you more redeemable items in the game, simply by typing a code into a box. There are some other free cosmetics and pets that you can get without the need for codes, though - scroll down to see what's currently available.

Plus, in the second Dungeons game, you can test out Minecraft's Sift dimension before it releases in the mainline game and see which enemies, foliage, and blocks await you.

Are there any Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes?

There are currently no active Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes. Check back later for more!

Minecraft Dungeons 2 cosmetics

Here are the free items you can get in Minecraft Dungeons via other methods than using codes:

Hero cape - simply use your Minecraft Dungeons login in the sequel (expires December 31, 2026)

- simply use your Minecraft Dungeons login in the sequel (expires December 31, 2026) Soul cape, Blub pet, and four skins - obtained by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Minecraft Dungeons 2

If you happened to attend Gamescom or Tokyo Game Show in 2026, you may have received a code for a Corrupted Creeper cape. You can't get this anymore, but if you have a code handy, you can use it in-game. Similarly, if you pre-ordered the game, you can get the Twisted cape, skins of Steve and Alex, and a Twisted chicken pet as a reward.

You can redeem these capes in Minecraft itself if you use the same login for both games. If you watch three minutes of a qualifying TikTok stream, or 15 minutes of a Twitch stream between now and October 14, you can get the Aurora Cape in Minecraft by redeeming the relevant code here. It's not currently in Dungeons 2.

How do I redeem codes in Minecraft Dungeons 2?

To redeem Minecraft Dungeons 2 codes in the game, follow these steps:

Launch Minecraft Dungeons 2 on your device

Open the settings menu

Go to the 'General' tab

Scroll down to the 'Exclusive Content' section and click 'Enter Code'

Type a code into the box

Now, you'll have the free rewards associated with whichever code you used.