Finally, we might be getting a Minecraft Nintendo Switch 2 version

Almost a year to the day that the Nintendo Switch 2 came out, and now we might finally be getting a native Minecraft version to play on it. While you can play the original Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft on the newer console, it'll be nice to have a souped-up version.

A rating for the game on Switch 2 appeared on the official ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) website. It's been given an Everyone 10+, the same as every other copy of the game. And no, this isn't to do with the second Minecraft movie - it's definitely for Switch 2.

While nothing has been announced by Nintendo or Mojang just yet, it's a very big week in gaming, with Summer Game Fest and rumors of a Nintendo Direct taking place in the next few days. It's likely that if this version is real, we'll find out sooner rather than later.

Imagine what a Switch 2 version could be like. Better graphics, higher draw distance, crispier textures (especially the leaf litter), and performance as smooth as butter made from polygonal cows' milk.

Whether we get a full new version or we can buy an upgrade pack for the original game remains to be seen - either way, I'll be picking it up as soon as it drops.