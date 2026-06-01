Finally, we might be getting a Minecraft Nintendo Switch 2 version

We may be about to get a native Minecraft version for the Nintendo Switch 2, according to a nugget of information.

minecraft switch 2 version - a Switch 2 with a minecraft screenshot imposed on it
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Almost a year to the day that the Nintendo Switch 2 came out, and now we might finally be getting a native Minecraft version to play on it. While you can play the original Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft on the newer console, it'll be nice to have a souped-up version.

A rating for the game on Switch 2 appeared on the official ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) website. It's been given an Everyone 10+, the same as every other copy of the game. And no, this isn't to do with the second Minecraft movie - it's definitely for Switch 2.

While nothing has been announced by Nintendo or Mojang just yet, it's a very big week in gaming, with Summer Game Fest and rumors of a Nintendo Direct taking place in the next few days. It's likely that if this version is real, we'll find out sooner rather than later.

Imagine what a Switch 2 version could be like. Better graphics, higher draw distance, crispier textures (especially the leaf litter), and performance as smooth as butter made from polygonal cows' milk.

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Whether we get a full new version or we can buy an upgrade pack for the original game remains to be seen - either way, I'll be picking it up as soon as it drops.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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