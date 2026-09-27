Minecraft's new dimension is coming in 2027, but Dungeons 2 players get first dibs

Yes, that's right. Mojang Studios is finally giving you a new realm to explore in Minecraft. Well, kind of; it all depends on which game you're playing. During the Minecraft LIVE showcase, the studio treated everyone to a look at The Sift, a brand-new dimension. It's the first new dimension in 14 years, as Minecraft 1.0 gave us the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. However, you might need to wait a year to check it out.

Mojang Studios confirms The Sift will launch in Minecraft Dungeons 2 first, which releases on September 29, 2026. If you're a Minecraft veteran, you'll have to wait until 2027 to get to see what The Sift is all about. That's a pretty lengthy wait for anyone who's been itching to explore somewhere new, but there's plenty to get excited about in the meantime. Or, you can play Minecraft Dungeons 2, as it's launching on all major platforms - even the original Nintendo Switch.

The Sift first appeared at Gamescom, but Minecraft LIVE gave us a closer look at this strange new reality. In Minecraft Dungeons 2, players can encounter bizarre events that disrupt the natural order of the Overworld. Unfamiliar enemies emerge, mysterious souls fly across the landscape, and your adventure eventually takes you into The Sift itself.

It isn't just another collection of caves and forests, either. The dimension introduces vibrant, fresh environments, unique companions and hostile mobs, and hazardous blocks that change how you approach exploration. Mojang has confirmed two biomes so far, Meadows and Carapace, while keeping other areas a mystery.

For Minecraft experts, the real excitement lies in what The Sift could mean for the original sandbox game. A new dimension opens up possibilities for Minecraft potions, building materials, and survival challenges, although Mojang hasn't revealed exactly how it'll work when it arrives in 2027.

The Sift represents a significant moment for one of gaming's most recognizable worlds. 14 years after the End completed Minecraft's original trio of dimensions, Mojang is finally expanding its horizons.