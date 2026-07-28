Mini Cup codes July 2026

The FIFA World Cup only happens once every four years, but you can enjoy intense football action (or soccer) every day of the week with this Roblox game. Better still, you can snag some Mini Cup codes to help you get better players for your team. As you all know, while we like to shout at the manager, your odds of winning are really only as good as the people on the pitch.

Beyond being able to rip packs, we love being able to create training buildings to put our players through the wringer. We're not here to lose, people, and that means putting the work in to improve our squad.

Here are all the new Mini Cup codes:

THX1MIL - one galactic pack, one gold pack, and two diamond packs

- one galactic pack, one gold pack, and two diamond packs UPDATE1 - two gold packs and one diamond pack

- two gold packs and one diamond pack RELEASE - two stone packs and five wood packs

Head to our Roblox codes page to grab even more goodies.

How do I redeem Mini Cup codes?

To redeem codes in this Roblox game, follow these steps:

Launch Mini Cup on Roblox

Tap the settings button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Mini Cup codes?

These codes typically give you different packs so that you can get new players for your squad. Updates and milestones appear to be the source of new codes, so bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out.

Is there a Mini Cup Discord?

If you want to trade managerial tips with other players, you should join the Mini Cup Discord. However, it's also a great place to learn about the latest news and announcements.

How do I get more Mini Cup codes?

The Discord server and the game's social media channels are where you can find new codes, but it involves searching through hundreds of posts and messages, which is time-consuming. Luckily for you, we're happy to do the heavy lifting, so just stop by here whenever you fancy a freebie.

That's all of the new Mini Cup codes. Make sure you stop by again soon for more.