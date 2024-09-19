Mysterious indie puzzler brings art house vibes to mobile

Miniatures is due to release on iOS devices, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in November, and the artistic collection of visual stories from Other Tales Interactive looks like the perfect cozy game for when the days get colder and the nights grow longer. Miniatures is a series of thought-provoking, interactive stories told through a shifting puzzle game, all focused on the whimsy, wonder, and occasional isolation of childhood.

The game centers around four strange trinkets found in an old wooden box, with each object holding a curious story waiting to be told. It’s a small, unassuming game, and more of a tangible method of storytelling than a sprawling open-world adventure or arena battle. It might not be one of the biggest and best RPGs, but Miniatures takes inspiration from graphic novels and the shared, bittersweet memories of being a kid and trying to navigate life.

You’ll find plenty of dreamy puzzles to solve through each story, with lots of interesting little curiosities to inspect, threads of forgotten memories that need untangling, and unusual objects to build, the type that can only really be thought up through a childlike imagination. It’s short, and sweet, but Miniatures aims to embody the idea that video games can, and are, a legitimate art form.

“Miniatures was born out of a love for picture books, animated short films, and experimental storytelling,” says writer Tanja Tankred. “Through lots of exploration we ended up with this slightly strange, eerie, and at the same time nostalgic anthology that we are very proud to release into the world.”

Miniatures will be available on iOS devices, as well as the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, on November 14, so if you’re looking to kick back and relax with some cozy games, or you want to take a breather from the rat race and enjoy some truly gorgeous visuals, keep an eye out for this little puzzler.

In the meantime, if you need to find a way to chill out right now, then you can check out our picks for the best mobile games and the best easy games, as well as brush up on your knowledge of all the Stardew Valley characters if you’re heading back to the farm.