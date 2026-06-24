Goddess of Victory: Nikke dev opens pre-registration for new time-travel RPG

Ahead of the game's appearance at Anime Expo, Smilegate has opened pre-registrations for Miresi: Invisible Future, a new time-travel RPG. If you're attending the convention, you could be among the first in North America to try the game and get your hands on some exclusive merchandise.

Miresi: Invisible Future comes from developer Control9, whose co-CEOs Soon-gu Cho and Se-woong Kwon both played key roles in making Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Miresi's art director also worked on the gacha game, which certainly explains its… shall we say voluptuous cast. Set in a world where "time and space intersect", this game takes you on a journey alongside various potential waifus to save the day through real-time, turn-based strategic battles.

"With our participation in Anime Expo, we wanted to create an opportunity to introduce Miresi to global players and communicate with them more closely, which is why we launched the pre-registration page," said Jae-young Han, Head of Business for Miresi at Smilegate. "We will continue to gradually reveal more news and updates about Miresi through various channels, and we hope for your continued interest and excitement."

Miresi: Invisible Future pre-registration

Pre-registration for Miresi: Invisible Future is open now. You can fill in the pre-registration questionnaire on the game's official website. Keep an eye on Miresi's official YouTube channel and X account for more information in the future.

That's everything we know about Miresi: Invisible Future at the moment. Let us know your thoughts in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and while you're here, make sure to check out our list of the best mobile games to tide you over.