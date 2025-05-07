Crunchyroll's Honkai Star Rail rival opens pre-registration

Mirren: Star Legends, originally titled Millennium Tour ELF in China, is a fan-favorite game and is now coming to global audiences through Crunchyroll and A Plus Japan's collaborative efforts.

The epic fantasy game launches in late May 2025, on iOS and Android. Pre-registration is now open, and you can sign up on both Google Play and the App Store. You can get your hands on cosmetics, in-game currency, draw tickets, and XP items to help build your characters as soon as you start up the game.

If you're not sure the game is for you, let me introduce it a little. Mirren features turn-based gameplay, where strategy is key as you form teams that synergize. Set in a world with over 100,000 years of history, mythical races must come together to ward off the impending darkness.

There's a huge roster of 43 playable units available at launch, fulfilling different roles and with various skills, whom you must lead to keep the land of Mirren safe. It's not all about battling, though – you can take a moment of rest and talk to characters, and get to know them a little better.

Chances are, if you're a fan of all things anime, you have a Crunchyroll subscription. This gets you even more goodies in the game, as logging in with your Crunchyroll account nets you exclusive perks. A premium battle pass, daily login rewards, and Mega Fan rewards are available through the different subscription tiers.

