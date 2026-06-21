There's a new Guild Wars game coming, and I'm not talking about GW3

Mistbound is a CCG with a twist.

Mistwood guide: a big beast in armors holding a shield stood in front of a blurred screenshot
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Guild Wars is a name that fantasy MMORPG fans likely know, with you all eagerly anticipating Guild Wars 3. However, it turns out that there's another game in the series on the way, very different from anything you've seen in GW before. Ladies and gentlemen, may I introduce you to Mistbound, a collectible card game set in the Guild Wars universe.

No, a CCG for the long-standing MMRPG series wasn't on my 2026 bingo card either, but we move. Developed by NC and published by Bilibili, Mistbound features some of the most iconic characters in the franchise, including Nika - I'd recognize that purple hair anywhere - and Smodur, with each one serving as a commander boasting different traits and abilities to help you win the game. Of course, the Guild Wars professions are present, letting you get creative by pairing them with whichever commander you like.

Beyond your commander, you need to pick the cards you want to bring into battle with you, which should be very familiar to fans of mobile card games. However, Mistbound offers something a bit different, having a dynamic battlefield rather than a static one, meaning everyone on the board can move around.

"One challenge with pursuing deep strategic combinations in card games is that the cards themselves can easily become overly complex," explains Hwang Sunwoo, Producer of Mistbound at NC. "Rather than placing that complexity on individual cards, we wanted to express it through the battlefield. Our goal is to create a CCG that, over time, continues to offer more choices and gameplay possibilities, and one that players can enjoy for the long term."

I have to say, I like the sound of the dynamic board; it forces you to think on your feet and be even more strategic. Essentially, choosing your deck is just the first step, as, for example, you and your opponent can implement tactics such as flanking to gain the upper hand. However, the game wants to ease you in, allowing you to settle before you think even deeper about your approach.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kADdGm3i1GY

"At first, the game is approachable," claims Miswood game designer Baek Hakjun. "Placing units on a battlefield and engaging in combat is intuitive, allowing new players to learn quickly. But as you continue playing, you begin focusing on the significance of every turn and every decision. Eventually, you discover the satisfaction of reading and controlling the entire board."

While there's no word on a release date for Mistbound just yet, we know that it's coming to both PC and mobile devices, and you can learn about potential tests and opportunities to play the game ahead of launch on the official website.

What do you think? Were you expecting to see a Guild Wars CCG game? Let me know on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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