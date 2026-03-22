MLB The Show 26 codes March 2026

Redeem MLB The Show 26 codes and get free packs so you can fill your team with tons of new players.

MLB The Show 26 codes - batter on the plate preparing to strike. Behind him, the crowd looks on
Quinn Collins Avatar

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Nintendo Switch 
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To fully embrace your inner Shohei Ohtani, you're going to need some MLB The Show 16 codes. Otherwise, how are you going to be the best of the best at baseball? Raw skill alone? Seems unlikely to us, but maybe you're a prodigy.

Codes can net you packs that you can open for new players, making your team the strongest it possibly can be. Once you've redeemed them, you can go out there and contend with the greats.

Here are all the new MLB The Show 26 codes:

  • LOCKEDON - redeem for a Locked On fan giveaway pack
  • JOMBOY - redeem for a Jomboy pack

Even the best Switch games don't often give you codes to redeem for even more goodies, so could this be one of the best baseball games of all time for this alone?

How do I redeem MLB The Show 26 codes?

It's pretty straightforward to redeem codes in MLB The Show 26, especially if you've done it in other MLB The Show games - the process is very similar.

  • Head to this website
  • Type in the code and hit enter
  • The website will prompt and redirect you to log in to the Nintendo account associated with the game
  • Launch MLB The Show 26 and see your rewards!

If you're having trouble getting your codes to work, make sure that you type them in exactly as you see them written above, with no accidental space before or after - adding one can sometimes happen as you copy and paste the code over. Failing this, the code may have expired, but we're doing our best to remove expired codes and find you fresh ones, all the time.

MLB The Show 26 codes redemption screen, with pocket tactics filled in where the code goes

How do I get more MLB The Show 26 codes?

At the moment, the developer does not have a set drop schedule for codes, so it can be difficult to know when they will release next. Because of this, we recommend leaving us to do all the hard work for you, as we are constantly keeping our list up-to-date. If you want to look for codes yourself, though, we recommend trying the game's official social media channels, including Discord and Twitter/X.

Is there an MLB The Show 26 Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here to chat with other players, get announcements about the game from the developer, and find opponents to play against. You can also talk IRL baseball, so if you're looking to join a community of fans, this could be just what you need.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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