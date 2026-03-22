MLB The Show 26 codes March 2026

To fully embrace your inner Shohei Ohtani, you're going to need some MLB The Show 16 codes. Otherwise, how are you going to be the best of the best at baseball? Raw skill alone? Seems unlikely to us, but maybe you're a prodigy.

Codes can net you packs that you can open for new players, making your team the strongest it possibly can be. Once you've redeemed them, you can go out there and contend with the greats.

Here are all the new MLB The Show 26 codes:

LOCKEDON - redeem for a Locked On fan giveaway pack

JOMBOY - redeem for a Jomboy pack

Even the best Switch games don't often give you codes to redeem for even more goodies, so could this be one of the best baseball games of all time for this alone?

How do I redeem MLB The Show 26 codes?

It's pretty straightforward to redeem codes in MLB The Show 26, especially if you've done it in other MLB The Show games - the process is very similar.

Head to this website

Type in the code and hit enter

The website will prompt and redirect you to log in to the Nintendo account associated with the game

Launch MLB The Show 26 and see your rewards!

If you're having trouble getting your codes to work, make sure that you type them in exactly as you see them written above, with no accidental space before or after - adding one can sometimes happen as you copy and paste the code over. Failing this, the code may have expired, but we're doing our best to remove expired codes and find you fresh ones, all the time.

How do I get more MLB The Show 26 codes?

At the moment, the developer does not have a set drop schedule for codes, so it can be difficult to know when they will release next. Because of this, we recommend leaving us to do all the hard work for you, as we are constantly keeping our list up-to-date. If you want to look for codes yourself, though, we recommend trying the game's official social media channels, including Discord and Twitter/X.

Is there an MLB The Show 26 Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here to chat with other players, get announcements about the game from the developer, and find opponents to play against. You can also talk IRL baseball, so if you're looking to join a community of fans, this could be just what you need.