Clash of Clans dev opens the doors to its stylish iPhone ARPG

After months of invite-only, region-locked testing, Supercell's latest game, Mo Co, is finally available to download worldwide. The stylish, fashion-forward mobile game is available for free on the App Store and Google Play, with zero pay-to-win elements.

Mo Co is Supercell's latest mobile game endeavour, and it's aimed at both hardcore fantasy RPG fans and newcomers to the genre. The studio, which is known for games like Clash of Clans and Squad Busters, which won an Apple Design Award in 2024, says that it wanted to "build something that everyone can sink their teeth into," and so Mo Co was born. It's a casual multiplayer action game with RPG mechanics, but without the time and money drains of a traditional MMO.

In fact, before the game's global launch, Supercell decided to remove all potential pay-to-win elements from Mo Co and focus only on cosmetic items. The staff members of Mo Co, the in-universe monster-fighting agency, are very fashion-conscious, so this decision blends seamlessly into the game's lore, while making it approachable for a range of different audiences.

While the game is available globally, it's still a work in progress, so Supercell is encouraging players to join Mo Co's community Discord and follow its other social media channels to give feedback on their experience. As we saw from the recent Squad Busters update, which overhauled the game's core gameplay loop, Supercell isn't afraid of listening to player feedback and improving its games accordingly, so make sure you get involved.

We're intrigued to see what Mo Co is all about, and if you are too, you can download the game for free from Google Play or the App Store. Alternatively, we've got a huge range of free mobile games to recommend, including some other ARPGs that might catch your attention.