Mobile Games of the Year - Pocket Tactics Awards 2025

What a year it's been for the powerful little devices that sit in our pockets! Whether you game on an Android or iOS device, we've taken it upon ourselves to choose our picks for the mobile games of the year 2025. We hope to introduce you to some new gems or maybe reignite your love for a gacha. We've all got a bit of time to kill this holiday season, and these games are perfect for that.

We've been a little cheeky and included a couple of games that may not have come out this year, but are still getting frequent large updates, as those are the titles that some of the Pocket Tactics team are much more drawn to.

Here are our picks for the mobile games of the year for 2025:

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis - Ruby's pick, Editor

Yes, I'm aware Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis didn't come out this year; however, with frequent updates that include new story beats and fun outfits, Ever Crisis is criminally underrated and never stops feeling fresh for a Final Fantasy like me.

Back in 2023, my Final Fantasy Ever Crisis review praised the game for being "An intriguing new take on a Final Fantasy 7 remake, [FFEC] has a whimsical art style, new insight into beloved characters, and a delightful soundtrack." Those sentiments remain true to this day, and I'm enjoying the game just as much as I did two years ago.

If you're not massively into mobile games (why are you here?!), FF7EC is also available on Steam, so you can relax while playing it on your PC, or take it on the go with your Steam Deck to remain in the handheld zone.

Resident Evil Survival Unit - Kayleigh's pick, Deputy Editor

Oh, how I've longed for a Resident Evil mobile game. Yes, I know we've got all of those ports, but I wanted a true small-screen RE experience, and I finally have that with Resident Evil: Survival Unit. There are so many Resident Evil characters that I love, so to see them all come together in one place is an absolute treat.

Icons such as Leon, Claire, Jill, and Chris are all present, each bringing something different to the table, as you all band together to fight for survival. You get to send your various characters out on quests, in a world that runs parallel to the main series, which is honestly pretty fun to experience - I can't get enough of that tasty Resident Evil lore.

While Resident Evil Requiem is so close, it still feels like a lifetime away, but Resident Evil Survival Unit is scratching that Resi itch quite nicely. Now, I'm more excited than ever to join Grace Ashcroft on her horrific journey next year.

Genshin Impact - Tilly's pick, Guides Editor

It's been over half a decade since Genshin Impact's initial launch, and, somehow, this colossal gaming goliath just keeps getting bigger and better. With each passing year, we get a new nation to explore, and with it comes a bunch of fun, fresh faces, and a heap of lore stacked so high that it could rival the works of Terry Pratchett or Tolkien, making it undeniably one of my favorite games of all time.

Following an explosive adventure through Natlan, where we found ourselves caught up in a full-on war, the 6.0 Genshin Impact update (otherwise known as Luna I) saw us set off for Nod Krai, an autonomous region located in the southernmost part of the long-awaited Snezhnaya. I don't know what exactly I was expecting, but this new area somehow managed to blow it all out of the water. While currently quite small, Nod Krai is absolutely enchanting. I love the environments, the traversal mechanics, the lore, and, of course, the characters (including my new main, Flins).

As an early player, it's also been incredibly exciting to meet lore-significant characters like Varka and Alice, and to learn more about Mondstadt's Hexenzirkel. Plus, with the quick start option and heaps of new quality-of-life features now baked into the game, there's never been a better time for new and returning players to dive into Teyvat. But let's just pretend Miliastra Wonderland doesn't exist, and focus on all those freemogems offered by the latest Genshin Impact codes, instead, hm?

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic - Connor's pick, Hardware Editor

This is a bit of a cheat, as RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic originally launched back in 2016, but it only became part of the Apple Arcade games library back in April. Nine years later, it still serves as a fitting tribute to the original RCT games, with detailed and engaging gameplay that puts your management skills to the test and some lovely pixelated visuals that feel like an authentic extension of the iconic PC games.

Still, the best thing about RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is the sheer number of scenarios you can jump into, ranging from creating your own wonderland in the deep desert to turning around the fortunes of a dilapidated water park. For context, I've played a decent chunk of the game since it arrived on Apple Arcade, and I've still got at least 30 scenarios to complete, and that isn't including what's inside the DLC packs.

While the management gameplay is the headline feature of RCT Classic, it also bolsters a fantastic rollercoaster design mechanic that allows you to get creative with your attractions, provided you've got the budget for it. Simply put, if you're a fan of retro games and still haven't given this one a whirl, you're missing out.

Is This Seat Taken? - Daz's pick, Staff Writer

I knew right from the beginning that I would enjoy Is This Seat Taken?, but I could never have predicted that this indie puzzle game would give me so much to think about. Fundamentally, it's a logic puzzler that has you find the perfect seats for living shapes based on their preferences, whether that's what food they want to eat, their tolerance for loud music, or whether they need to sit with a parent.

This is already extremely up my alley, but the fact that each of the puzzles is built into a light-hearted but genuinely heartfelt story about one shape's dreams of stardom, representation in media, and supporting each other through tough times. A rhombus really shouldn't make me cry, but Is This Seat Taken?'s main character's arc had me close to shedding a tear at times.

As well as the beautiful art and simple yet engaging storytelling, Is This Seat Taken? provides an entirely offline experience, letting me enjoy challenging my brain with puzzles while on my commute or in a queue without getting bombarded with constant adverts or relying on good service. While you can get the game on the Switch and PC, its short levels make for a wonderful mobile game experience.

Persona 5: The Phantom X - Holly's pick, Staff Writer

Boy, did I wait a long time for this to come out! Persona 5: The Phantom X takes you back to Tokyo for more shadow-fighting shenanigans with a whole new cast of enemies, Personas, school friends, and more.

The game is similar to Persona 5, I will admit. However, that's one of my all-time favorite games, so I'm not really mad at it. You start as a different protagonist, and do the usual going to school malarkey before heading into Palaces equipped with Personas as part of a team made of characters you can pull for on the gacha banners.

Persona 5 X first got announced way back in 2021, then had tests in 2023, and finally released this year across the world. There was a rocky patch with differences between the global and Chinese versions of the game, but the main story was there, as were my favorite Phantom Thieves on the in-game banners. The fact that it's more of Persona 5 solidified it as the mobile game for me.

Destiny Rising - Sam's pick, Staff Writer

It may pain you to hear, but I've never been much of a Destiny person. I see the appeal of its vast sci-fi lore and Bungie's signature gunplay. Yet, Destiny 2 remains one of the most unfriendly experiences out there for onboarding newcomers. Trust me, I've tried six times to get into it, with over 40 hours in-game.

So, why is it that Destiny Rising clicks for me? Combining third-person action with FPS antics, NetEase's take on the series is a breath of fresh air. It's rich with features and quality-of-life tweaks missing from its console counterpart, making it all the more enticing to get stuck in.

It's easy to pick up and ideal for rattling through quests in short bursts. This is the Destiny experience I've been pining for, and it just so happens to be a showcase of how far mobile FPS games have come.

Pokémon TCG Pocket - Quinn's pick, Staff Writer

It might've been released in 2024, but Pokémon TCG Pocket continues to reach new heights for me. Granted, I'm not the typical player, as I've never really cared for PvP card games - but for the collectors out there like me, gold was unearthed this year in the form of new packs, new Pokémon, and new (wonder) picks. To me, the joy of this game lies in the opening of the packs, ogling your new cards, and showing anyone in a five-meter radius.

2025 saw the game's first anniversary celebrations offer so many goodies that I could barely keep track of all the calendars I had to log in for and events I had to participate in. I mean this in the best way possible - the dopamine of getting my first ever Mega was unlike anything else in mobile gaming.

Rewarding, smart, and to-the-point, Pokémon TCG Pocket gives you a boost to your mood in a way that - unlike other, more Genshin-like games - means you won't have to sink hours of time in to get where you want to go. That's the mark of a standout mobile game to me.

