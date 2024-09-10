We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Final Fantasy’s Ben Starr to host Mobile Gaming Show

The Mobile Gaming Show features interviews, trailers, reveals, and even deep dives into some mobile games from companies like NetEase.

Mobile Gaming Show: key art from Once Human showing a female survivor staring ahead in front of a wreckage
The first-ever Mobile Gaming Show is poised to take place later this month. Presented by Future Games Show, it’s showcasing some of the exciting mobile games players have to look forward to, and there’s even a guest of honor to host the 30-minute presentation – Ben Starr, Final Fantasy’s very own Clive Rosefield.

While FF16 isn’t one of the Final Fantasy games on Switch or mobile, that didn’t stop us from enjoying both the game and Ben Starr’s performance. As for the Mobile Gaming Show itself, we know precious little about which developers and publishers are there, but we know that the event features interviews, trailers, reveals, and some deep dives into the best mobile games from heavy hitters such as NetEase and CCP Games.

It certainly is an exciting time to be a fan of mobile games, especially as recent rumors indicate two huge IPs are ready to jump onto the small screen – a Destiny mobile game and a Yakuza mobile game are both swirling around the internet, so we can’t help but wonder if some official announcements are on the horizon, especially with the Mobile Gaming Show and Tokyo Game Show just around the corner.

Speaking on the new showcase, Mobile Gaming Show editorial director Jake Tucker says, “Mobile is now the world’s most popular gaming platform with billions of people playing games on their phone every day. The Mobile Gaming Show will shine a spotlight on some of the very best mobile games available and the people that make them. We’ll also look at the most innovative and exciting titles coming soon that demand your attention.”

When is the Mobile Gaming Show?

The Mobile Gaming Show takes place on September 26 at 10am PT, 6pm BST, and 7pm CEST. It runs for approximately 30 minutes, plenty of time for a surprise reveal or two. You can watch it on several platforms, including YouTube and Twitch, via the official Future Games Show channels.

