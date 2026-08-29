Mog or Die codes August 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Mog or Die codes for free lucky spins, progress boosts, and mogpoints to improve your looksmaxxing.

Mog or Die codes: A chubby Roblox character with pigtails and a PT shirt standing in a plot in the game
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Mog or Die codes to grab some extra stat boosts and rise from a measly sub-five to a certified mogger in no time. This game draws on the slightly problematic looksmaxxing community, including its trend of hitting yourself in the face with a hammer for better bone structure, but we'd rather you do it in this Roblox game than in real life.

We look for new Mog or Die codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in the next time your stats need a boost or someone mogs you to death and you have to start over.

Here are all the new Mog or Die codes:

  • tyfor1.5klikes - three lucky spins (new!)
  • Update2 - 30 minutes of 2x all progress (new!)
  • extracode - three lucky spins (new!)
  • tyfor300likes - 30 minutes of 2x all progress and 2.5k mogpoints

For even more free stuff in your favorite Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Mog or Die codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Mog or Die codes?

Redeeming Mog or Die codes is really easy. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Mog or Die in Roblox
  • Follow the short tutorial
  • Tap the pink # in the top left corner
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get a free Mog or Die gift?

You can grab some extra free stuff with just a few steps in Mog or Die. Simply follow these instructions:

  • Like and favorite Mog or Die on Roblox
  • Join the Build a Ore Farm community
  • Tap the yellow Free Gift button in the top left corner of the game
  • Hit Claim
  • You should now have some extra goodies!

Mog or Die codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Mog or Die Discord server?

Yes, there is a Mog or Die Discord server. You can click here to join the server to read the latest announcements, check the FAQ, and share your fan art with the community.

How do I get more Mog or Die codes?

The easiest way to get more Mog or Die codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server does have a codes channel, but developers sometimes forget to update these, so instead, rely on us to find and verify codes for you. We keep this list up to date so you can focus on mogging those around you.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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