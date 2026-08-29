Mog or Die codes August 2026

Use our Mog or Die codes to grab some extra stat boosts and rise from a measly sub-five to a certified mogger in no time. This game draws on the slightly problematic looksmaxxing community, including its trend of hitting yourself in the face with a hammer for better bone structure, but we'd rather you do it in this Roblox game than in real life.

We look for new Mog or Die codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in the next time your stats need a boost or someone mogs you to death and you have to start over.

Here are all the new Mog or Die codes:

tyfor1.5klikes - three lucky spins (new!)

- three lucky spins (new!) Update2 - 30 minutes of 2x all progress (new!)

- 30 minutes of 2x all progress (new!) extracode - three lucky spins (new!)

- three lucky spins (new!) tyfor300likes - 30 minutes of 2x all progress and 2.5k mogpoints

For even more free stuff in your favorite Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Mog or Die codes?

Redeeming Mog or Die codes is really easy. All you have to do is:

Launch Mog or Die in Roblox

Follow the short tutorial

Tap the pink # in the top left corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get a free Mog or Die gift?

You can grab some extra free stuff with just a few steps in Mog or Die. Simply follow these instructions:

Like and favorite Mog or Die on Roblox

Join the Build a Ore Farm community

Tap the yellow Free Gift button in the top left corner of the game

Hit Claim

You should now have some extra goodies!

Is there a Mog or Die Discord server?

Yes, there is a Mog or Die Discord server. You can click here to join the server to read the latest announcements, check the FAQ, and share your fan art with the community.

How do I get more Mog or Die codes?

The easiest way to get more Mog or Die codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server does have a codes channel, but developers sometimes forget to update these, so instead, rely on us to find and verify codes for you. We keep this list up to date so you can focus on mogging those around you.