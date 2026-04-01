Mojave Valley codes April 2026

Running low on cash? Our Mojave Valley codes can help, filling your pockets with extra cash to spend on the life of your dreams. Yep, this game is another hyper-specific regional roleplay server, but who doesn't want to explore California in a fast car?

We look for new Mojave Valley codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back soon to grab some cash and see what's new.

Are there any new Mojave Valley codes?

Sadly, there are no active Mojave Valley codes at the moment. Check back soon!

For more freebies across the best Roblox games on the platform, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Mojave Valley codes?

Redeeming Mojave Valley codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Mojave Valley in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Click Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit the green arrow

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Mojave Valley codes?

Mojave Valley codes are special passwords from the developer, LowgridHolder, that give you extra cash to spend on new vehicles, homes, and generally living your best life in Mojave. These codes tend to coincide with major game updates and real-world celebrations, and they only last for a few days.

Is there a Mojave Valley Discord server?

Yes, there is a Mojave Valley Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to view the latest changelogs, submit support tickets, and chat with other players.

How do I get more Mojave Valley codes?

The best way to get more Mojave Valley codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. These codes expire quickly and are hard to find, so we do all the work for you and keep this list updated so you always have the latest freebies on hand. You can also take a look in the game's Discord server and Roblox group yourself, if you have the time.

Expired codes:

LAAATEEEEE

LUNARYEAR

BUGFIX

PRESSPRESS

DELAYED

NEWYEARS

HYDROLOCKED

WINTER

CATALINAISLAND_TANKED

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Mojave Valley codes.