Mojave Valley codes April 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Mojave Valley codes for free cash to improve your valley lifestyle.

Mojave Valley codes: A Roblox character in a PT shirt and a red beanie standing between two cars in a parking lot in daytime
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Running low on cash? Our Mojave Valley codes can help, filling your pockets with extra cash to spend on the life of your dreams. Yep, this game is another hyper-specific regional roleplay server, but who doesn't want to explore California in a fast car?

We look for new Mojave Valley codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back soon to grab some cash and see what's new.

Are there any new Mojave Valley codes?

Sadly, there are no active Mojave Valley codes at the moment. Check back soon!

For more freebies across the best Roblox games on the platform, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Mojave Valley codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Mojave Valley codes?

Redeeming Mojave Valley codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Mojave Valley in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Click Codes
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit the green arrow
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Mojave Valley codes?

Mojave Valley codes are special passwords from the developer, LowgridHolder, that give you extra cash to spend on new vehicles, homes, and generally living your best life in Mojave. These codes tend to coincide with major game updates and real-world celebrations, and they only last for a few days.

Mojave Valley codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Mojave Valley Discord server?

Yes, there is a Mojave Valley Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to view the latest changelogs, submit support tickets, and chat with other players.

How do I get more Mojave Valley codes?

The best way to get more Mojave Valley codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. These codes expire quickly and are hard to find, so we do all the work for you and keep this list updated so you always have the latest freebies on hand. You can also take a look in the game's Discord server and Roblox group yourself, if you have the time.

Expired codes:

  • LAAATEEEEE
  • LUNARYEAR
  • BUGFIX
  • PRESSPRESS
  • DELAYED
  • NEWYEARS
  • HYDROLOCKED
  • WINTER
  • CATALINAISLAND_TANKED

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Mojave Valley codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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