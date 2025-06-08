Mongil: Star Dive delightfully surprised gacha game fans last November, with a vibrant trailer showing off its quirky characters and monster taming fun. Netmarble's latest project reemerged at Summer Game Fest with an equally great trailer, and now, the developer is inviting you to join the Mongil: Star Dive beta. Better yet, you may be in with a chance of bagging an Asus ROG Ally.

The Mongil: Star Dive closed beta test begins on Thursday, June 19, 2025, and concludes on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Securing your spot is easy, and all you need to do is visit the new gacha game's website here. For becoming one of the first 'Mongilers', Netmarble ensures that Mongil: Star Dive sign-ups automatically put you in line for pre-registrations ahead of launch on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

There's also limited-edition goodies such as a Nyanners keyring, in-game perks, and an Amazon gift card. Netmarble will select winners at random for these rewards. While Mongil: Star Dive's Steam Deck verification status is unknown, it seems that Netmarble is already in favor of supporting portable gaming consoles similar to it. That's because you could win an Asus ROG Ally X simply for sharing a post about Netmarble's giveaway on social media.

In a recent blog post about the closed beta test, Netmarble encourages players to throw their name into the hat. "Help us spread the word about the closed beta test of Mongil: Star Dive to fellow adventurers. Follow our official X (formerly Twitter) account and repost the event announcement," the developer expresses. You can find the post here.

If you're really lucky, the Asus ROG Ally X can be yours, otherwise, you might end up with an Amazon gift card. When it comes to handheld PCs, the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is my platform of choice. It may lack the straightforward nature of SteamOS, but you can still play many of the best Steam Deck games, and more, as it doesn't rely on Linux's limited compatibility.

However, if you do prefer SteamOS, it is rolling out to Windows handhelds. Netmarble's upcoming free mobile game is a spiritual successor to Monster Taming, the developer's acclaimed title that was axed in November 2023.

Recruitment for the closed beta test will end on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, so be sure to get your sign-up completed and giveaway entry secured. For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.