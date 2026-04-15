Mongil: Star Dive codes April 2026

If you're after some Mongil: Star Dive codes - and we'd be surprised if you aren't - you're in the right place, as we love going on the hunt for freebies to make all of our lives easier. We have no doubt that you're more than capable of taming those monsters in this action-RPG, but a little helping hand never hurt anyone.

There's much to enjoy in Mongil: Star Drive, as we're sure you're aware, with the game featuring some great monsters that can even rival the likes of Pokémon. Speaking of which, there's even a codex for you to complete and battles to take part in, which only further cements the game's likeness to the iconic franchise, and we're here for it.

Here are all of the new Mongil codes:

MONGILDISCORD - 30 diamonds, 30 glimmering stardust, and 300k gold

- 30 diamonds, 30 glimmering stardust, and 300k gold DEVLIVE0410 - Scar, White Wolf Warrior, Spark Slime

- Scar, White Wolf Warrior, Spark Slime MONGILREPORT - White Wolf Warrior

- White Wolf Warrior LOVEMONGIL - Overflowing Love

- Overflowing Love MONGILPRESENT - Brown Cappy, Forkmugger, Spark Slime

- Brown Cappy, Forkmugger, Spark Slime DINDINISDINDIN - 10k gold and Green Cappy

We can offer even further help with this game in the form of our Mongil: Star Dive tier list, which ranks all of the available characters.

How do I redeem Mongil: Star Dive codes?

Here's how to redeem Mongil codes via a browser:

Visit the redemption website

Enter your member code

Enter your code

Hit use

Enjoy your freebie

To redeem your Mongil codes in-game, you just need to follow these steps:

Launch Mongil: Star Dive

Open settings

Select 'other'

Scroll down to 'redemption code'

Enter your code in the new window that opens

Tap use

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Mongil codes?

Mongil: Star Dive codes are one of the best ways to get monsters and some extra currency, both of which are important on your journey. There's no rhyme or reason for when new codes will drop, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in with us whenever you fancy a freebie in case there's anything new.

Is there a Mongil: Star Dive Discord?

As there's a code dedicated to the server, it shouldn't surprise you to learn that there's an official Mongil: Star Dive Discord you can join. Here, you can become part of a monster-catching community and learn about the latest news and updates. Who knows, you might even see the odd giveaway here and there, too.

How do I get more Mongil: Star Dive codes?

We do our best to stay up to date with all of the new Mongil: Star Dive codes, making us the ideal place to visit on your quest for freebies. However, if searching through hundreds of posts is your jam, you can search the Discord server and the game's various social media channels for codes yourself.

We often search for new codes, so make sure you check back soon to avoid missing out on anything.