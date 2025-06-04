Pokémon and Genshin Impact collide in this upcoming gacha game

It's a very busy week, so we're here to help you keep up with every game announcement. You may not have seen Mongil: Star Dive, an upcoming RPG that Netmarble showed off during the State of Unreal 2025 showcase on June 3. It gives us some serious Genshin and Pokémon vibes thanks to its team-based combat and monster taming.

Netmarble had a game called Monster Taming, for which Mongil appears to be a sequel of sorts. Released in 2013, the game ended service in 2023 when the company shuffled around some projects.

Mongil: Star Dive positions itself as an action RPG ready to excite us on mobile and PC platforms. You can choose between two protagonists, Verna and Cloud (no, not the Final Fantasy one), along with a sidekick called Nyanners, who helps you tame the aforementioned monsters.

The game received its first reveal at G-Star 2024, where Netmarble teased a late 2025 release window. Now, we have a trailer showcasing the shiny new character designs, whimsical setting, and combat featuring teams of three different units at once. The gameplay seems similar to Genshin in that you make a team, build them up, and fight with elemental skill-based moves. But, there is the monster-taming ability where whimsical and mythical-looking critters come into it, helping Mongil to stand apart from the rest.

You can see some screenshots on the game's Epic Games listing and on the official X account. The official website is a bit dry for now, but we're sure information will come flooding in soon.

Is this on your list of new games you want to try? Whether it turns out to be one of the best mobile games out there or just a fun action game we can sink some hours into, it's firmly on our radar.