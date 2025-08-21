As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pre-register for this Monster Hunter-like ARPG now for free gifts

You can pre-register for Mongil: Star Dive right now to secure plenty of in-game currency, a free character, and an adorable axolotl.

mongil star dive pre-registration - key art showing two characters with red and blue themes
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Mongil: Star Dive 

It's a big week for mobile gaming as Mongil: Star Dive pre-registration opens up, along with its appearance at Gamescom. If you're at the convention, you can try it out on the swish Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 - or wait for the full release, like those of us still at home.

Global pre-registration for Mongil: Star Dive is open right now, and you can get some very helpful rewards for signing up. You can register on the official site, or via Epic Games, Google Play, and Apple storefronts.

By simply signing up on the official site, you guarantee yourself a copy of the four-star character Francis. The App Store and Google Play offer in-game currency, so choose wisely - or sign up on more than one front, if you like.

NetMarble's upcoming monster-taming action RPG will launch in the future, but we have a Mongil: Star Dive preview right here if you want a look at the game. While we assume it's a gacha game due to the currencies and rank of the character Francis, there were no gacha elements in the preview we did.

YouTube Thumbnail

The game is all about collecting and training monsters, and is a sequel to 2013's Monster Taming, a mobile RPG you may or may not recognize. To help you on your journey, as the game passes milestones on social media, you'll get monsterlings for free at release. Specifically, at 500k followers, you get a Mollumander monsterling, which is a round, yellow axolotl-looking guy.

To keep up with all the latest information, check out our Mongil: Star Dive guide here. Then, see which new mobile games we're looking forward to, and join our Pocket Tactics Discord to chat to us about all things gacha.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.