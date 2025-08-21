Pre-register for this Monster Hunter-like ARPG now for free gifts

It's a big week for mobile gaming as Mongil: Star Dive pre-registration opens up, along with its appearance at Gamescom. If you're at the convention, you can try it out on the swish Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 - or wait for the full release, like those of us still at home.

Global pre-registration for Mongil: Star Dive is open right now, and you can get some very helpful rewards for signing up. You can register on the official site, or via Epic Games, Google Play, and Apple storefronts.

By simply signing up on the official site, you guarantee yourself a copy of the four-star character Francis. The App Store and Google Play offer in-game currency, so choose wisely - or sign up on more than one front, if you like.

NetMarble's upcoming monster-taming action RPG will launch in the future, but we have a Mongil: Star Dive preview right here if you want a look at the game. While we assume it's a gacha game due to the currencies and rank of the character Francis, there were no gacha elements in the preview we did.

The game is all about collecting and training monsters, and is a sequel to 2013's Monster Taming, a mobile RPG you may or may not recognize. To help you on your journey, as the game passes milestones on social media, you'll get monsterlings for free at release. Specifically, at 500k followers, you get a Mollumander monsterling, which is a round, yellow axolotl-looking guy.

To keep up with all the latest information, check out our Mongil: Star Dive guide here. Then, see which new mobile games we're looking forward to, and join our Pocket Tactics Discord to chat to us about all things gacha.