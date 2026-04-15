Mongil: Star Dive tier list and reroll guide April 2026

Welcome to our Mongil: Star Dive tier list and reroll guide, which ranks every available character in the game.

mongil star dive tier list - key art of Esther on a white background
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Mongil: Star Dive 
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If you're wondering who to add to your team, our Mongil: Star Dive tier list and reroll guide can help you out. Some characters are limited, meaning you can't get them all the time, but others remain on the banner in the standard pool - but they're all good for something, and can assist in fights across Belana.

You can also get all the new Mongil: Star Dive codes here for more in-game gifts, including currency, weapons, and even characters.

Mongil: Star Dive tier list

Rank Character
S Esther, Flare, Jiwon
A Gabi, Francis, Penny, Ophelia, Sangun
B Ellie, Benjamin, Yeonwha, Cloud, Leeho, Angel
C Daisy, Bonnie, Reina, Sera, Verna

How do I perform a Mongil: Star Dive reroll?

Let's say you play through the tutorial, and you get a standard five-star, but you're not a fan. Don't worry, you can reroll and start again. However, this does require you to make a new account. You can't delete your account and reuse the same email, as there's a cooldown time of 30 days after deletion.

If you want to reroll, follow these steps:

  • Make an account, and log in
  • Play through the game's tutorial - this takes around 30 minutes in our experience
  • When you unlock the Recruit banners, use your pulls and see who you get
  • If you like who you got, great!
    • If you don't like the character, you can start again with a different email or log-in method

mongil star dive tier list - the limited banner in Mongil with character Esther as as rate-up

How do I get more Mongil: Star Dive characters?

Mongil: Star Dive is a gacha game, so to get most of your new characters, you'll need to pull on the recruitment banners. You unlock these as you progress through the game - it took about half an hour for us to unlock the function. Then, you can use the in-game currency called Compasses to pull on whichever banner you prefer.

There's a short tutorial on how to pull, and your first try will guarantee Reina, the four-star character. You can then pull on the New Friends banner, which guarantees a five-star of your choice within 50 wishes. Or, you can pull on the boosted banner, which has the latest character to release on it. You can also get Francis (another four-star) in the mail as a pre-registration reward.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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