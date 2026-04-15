Mongil: Star Dive tier list and reroll guide April 2026

If you're wondering who to add to your team, our Mongil: Star Dive tier list and reroll guide can help you out. Some characters are limited, meaning you can't get them all the time, but others remain on the banner in the standard pool - but they're all good for something, and can assist in fights across Belana.

You can also get all the new Mongil: Star Dive codes here for more in-game gifts, including currency, weapons, and even characters.

Mongil: Star Dive tier list

Rank Character S Esther, Flare, Jiwon A Gabi, Francis, Penny, Ophelia, Sangun B Ellie, Benjamin, Yeonwha, Cloud, Leeho, Angel C Daisy, Bonnie, Reina, Sera, Verna

How do I perform a Mongil: Star Dive reroll?

Let's say you play through the tutorial, and you get a standard five-star, but you're not a fan. Don't worry, you can reroll and start again. However, this does require you to make a new account. You can't delete your account and reuse the same email, as there's a cooldown time of 30 days after deletion.

If you want to reroll, follow these steps:

Make an account, and log in

Play through the game's tutorial - this takes around 30 minutes in our experience

When you unlock the Recruit banners, use your pulls and see who you get

If you like who you got, great! If you don't like the character, you can start again with a different email or log-in method



How do I get more Mongil: Star Dive characters?

Mongil: Star Dive is a gacha game, so to get most of your new characters, you'll need to pull on the recruitment banners. You unlock these as you progress through the game - it took about half an hour for us to unlock the function. Then, you can use the in-game currency called Compasses to pull on whichever banner you prefer.

There's a short tutorial on how to pull, and your first try will guarantee Reina, the four-star character. You can then pull on the New Friends banner, which guarantees a five-star of your choice within 50 wishes. Or, you can pull on the boosted banner, which has the latest character to release on it. You can also get Francis (another four-star) in the mail as a pre-registration reward.