Monkey Bomb Tag codes May 2026

Avoid an explosive trip back to the lobby with our new Monkey Bomb Tag codes, as you redeem free bananas in this fast-paced Roblox game.

Monkey Bomb Tag codes: An image of a Roblox character posed like a Monkey.
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There's nothing quite like a good game of tag. Every friend group has its own version of it, like tunnel tag or stuck in the mud. But Monkey Bomb Tag is something else entirely. When you're not hurling bombs at other players, you'll probably want some freebies to rank up. Our list of Monkey Bomb Tag codes is exactly what you're looking for.

Unlike other Roblox titles, the main reward isn't cash, gems, or spins. It's all about that sweet, sweet potassium hit. Yes, we're talking heaps of bananas. So, let's get you some.

Here are all the new Monkey Bomb Tag codes:

  • M0NKE - 150 bananas
  • sixseven - 500 bananas
  • tripletmadness - 500 bananas

To redeem any of these codes, you'll need to join the game's community first. You can do that here.

When you're not exploding your fellow Roblox game players into smithereens, we've got way more rewards to get your hands on. Use this massive list of Roblox codes for more gifts.

Monkey Bomb Tag codes: An image of the code redemption box in Roblox.

How do I redeem Monkey Bomb Tag codes?

When you're ready to redeem your codes, you'll need to go to a specific area in-game. Here's what you need to do:

  • Launch Monkey Bomb Tag in Roblox
  • In the lobby area, find the 'codes' chest to the left
  • Enter your code
  • Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Monkey Bomb Tag codes?

If you're feeling a bit greedy and want more codes, the best way to get them is by coming back to our guide. When Crazay Art releases new Monkey Bomb Tag codes, we'll add them to the list above. In the meantime, bookmark this page or check out the game's Discord server.

Monkey Bomb Tag codes: An image of the Monkey Bomb Tag Discord server.

Is there a Monkey Bomb Tag Discord server?

Yes, there is a Monkey Bomb Tag Discord server. While this is more of a fan-run space for players, you can still track updates and chat with others. If you want to join the Monkey Bomb Tag Discord server, tap this link.

Why are my Monkey Bomb Tag codes not working?

If your Monkey Bomb Tag codes aren't working, check the list above to make sure it's still active in-game. You should also check for any typos. If that doesn't fix the problem, it's likely that the reward has expired.

That's everything you need to know about Monkey Bomb Tag codes. Come back soon and bookmark this page.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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