Monkey Bomb Tag codes May 2026

There's nothing quite like a good game of tag. Every friend group has its own version of it, like tunnel tag or stuck in the mud. But Monkey Bomb Tag is something else entirely. When you're not hurling bombs at other players, you'll probably want some freebies to rank up. Our list of Monkey Bomb Tag codes is exactly what you're looking for.

Unlike other Roblox titles, the main reward isn't cash, gems, or spins. It's all about that sweet, sweet potassium hit. Yes, we're talking heaps of bananas. So, let's get you some.

Here are all the new Monkey Bomb Tag codes:

M0NKE - 150 bananas

- 150 bananas sixseven - 500 bananas

- 500 bananas tripletmadness - 500 bananas

To redeem any of these codes, you'll need to join the game's community first. You can do that here.

When you're not exploding your fellow Roblox game players into smithereens, we've got way more rewards to get your hands on. Use this massive list of Roblox codes for more gifts.

How do I redeem Monkey Bomb Tag codes?

When you're ready to redeem your codes, you'll need to go to a specific area in-game. Here's what you need to do:

Launch Monkey Bomb Tag in Roblox

In the lobby area, find the 'codes' chest to the left

Enter your code

Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Monkey Bomb Tag codes?

If you're feeling a bit greedy and want more codes, the best way to get them is by coming back to our guide. When Crazay Art releases new Monkey Bomb Tag codes, we'll add them to the list above. In the meantime, bookmark this page or check out the game's Discord server.

Is there a Monkey Bomb Tag Discord server?

Yes, there is a Monkey Bomb Tag Discord server. While this is more of a fan-run space for players, you can still track updates and chat with others. If you want to join the Monkey Bomb Tag Discord server, tap this link.

Why are my Monkey Bomb Tag codes not working?

If your Monkey Bomb Tag codes aren't working, check the list above to make sure it's still active in-game. You should also check for any typos. If that doesn't fix the problem, it's likely that the reward has expired.

That's everything you need to know about Monkey Bomb Tag codes. Come back soon and bookmark this page.