Monkey Soccer codes June 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Monkey Soccer codes for free bananas and spins to level up your game.

Monkey Soccer codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie as a brown monkey in a lobby space
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Use our Monkey Soccer codes to fill up on bananas and roll for the rarest styles in this primate-based sports simulator. Like many existing soccer games, Monkey Soccer draws on the special skills of characters from Blue Lock, but applies them to long-tailed strikers. I can't say I ever imagined the two things going hand in hand so well.

We look for new Monkey Soccer codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you need some style spins.

Here are all the new Monkey Soccer codes:

  • Brazil - 1k bananas (new!)
  • sixseven - 670 bananas and one lucky spin (new!)
  • lucky - one lucky spin (new!)
  • Buzz - one lucky spin
  • Kusanagi - one lucky spin
  • Betilo - 300 bananas and one lucky spin
  • WORLDCUP - 500 bananas and three lucky spins

This isn't the only Roblox game giving out freebies, so check out our Roblox codes guide for even more.

Monkey Soccer codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Monkey Soccer codes?

Redeeming Monkey Soccer codes is super easy. All you have to do is:

  • Open Monkey Soccer in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Monkey Soccer codes?

Monkey Soccer codes are exclusive passwords from the developer that reward players with free bananas and style spins. These codes tend to appear around game updates and milestones, but there's no confirmed release schedule for them.

Monkey Soccer codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Monkey Soccer Discord server?

Yes, there is a Monkey Soccer Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to see the latest game announcements, take part in giveaways, and trade with your fellow players.

How do I get more Monkey Soccer codes?

The easiest way to get more Monkey Soccer codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on improving your skills and racking up goals. If you have some time on your hands, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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