Monkey Soccer codes June 2026

Use our Monkey Soccer codes to fill up on bananas and roll for the rarest styles in this primate-based sports simulator. Like many existing soccer games, Monkey Soccer draws on the special skills of characters from Blue Lock, but applies them to long-tailed strikers. I can't say I ever imagined the two things going hand in hand so well.

We look for new Monkey Soccer codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you need some style spins.

Here are all the new Monkey Soccer codes:

Brazil - 1k bananas (new!)

- 1k bananas (new!) sixseven - 670 bananas and one lucky spin (new!)

- 670 bananas and one lucky spin (new!) lucky - one lucky spin (new!)

- one lucky spin (new!) Buzz - one lucky spin

- one lucky spin Kusanagi - one lucky spin

- one lucky spin Betilo - 300 bananas and one lucky spin

- 300 bananas and one lucky spin WORLDCUP - 500 bananas and three lucky spins

This isn't the only Roblox game giving out freebies, so check out our Roblox codes guide for even more.

How do I redeem Monkey Soccer codes?

Redeeming Monkey Soccer codes is super easy. All you have to do is:

Open Monkey Soccer in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Monkey Soccer codes?

Monkey Soccer codes are exclusive passwords from the developer that reward players with free bananas and style spins. These codes tend to appear around game updates and milestones, but there's no confirmed release schedule for them.

Is there a Monkey Soccer Discord server?

Yes, there is a Monkey Soccer Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to see the latest game announcements, take part in giveaways, and trade with your fellow players.

How do I get more Monkey Soccer codes?

The easiest way to get more Monkey Soccer codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on improving your skills and racking up goals. If you have some time on your hands, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.