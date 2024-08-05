We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Xenoblade dev Monolith Soft embarks on “new RPG” quest

Tetsuya Takahashi is looking for the best of the best to work on Monolith Soft’s new RPG, as the Xenoblade Chronicles studio moves forward.

Monolith Soft new RPG: An image of a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 character screaming.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition 

Could a brand-new Xenoblade Chronicles entry be in the works? Or is Monolith Soft working on something else entirely? Those are the questions posed by the studio’s recent confirmation that it is working on a new project, as Final Fantasy legend Tetsuya Takahashi looks to recruit fresh-faced talent.

With two years having passed since Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the anticipation for a new Switch game from Monolith Soft is exceptionally high. In a recent social media post, the studio expresses it is “now recruiting development staff for a new RPG directed by Tetsuya Takahashi.” However, the part you should be excited about is tucked away in the studio’s personalized call out for Takahashi. 

Speaking on the status of the forthcoming title, Takahashi says that the potential Switch RPG is “taking on many new challenges compared to previous Monolith Soft titles. Naturally, the content to be created is becoming more sophisticated, so we need many talented people.” The Xenoblade Chronicles franchise has given us vast open-world games to sink our teeth into, but something about this statement feels grandiose. 

monolith soft new RPG: An image of Monolith Soft's X account.

In order to meet the needs of an ever-changing landscape, Takahashi clarifies that “Monolith Soft has been producing games with a small number of people compared to the scale of the titles we make. This was something we were proud of, but the current situation in the gaming scene means that we can no longer say so.”

Despite increasing constraints to emerge with a fresh title, Takahashi believes the studio remains unique for its “relatively rough and sloppy” approach.

But what exactly could Monolith Soft be crafting? The obvious answer would be Xenoblade Chronicles 4, but perhaps the developer is revisiting the Project X Zone series. All of Monolith Soft’s Nintendo Switch output has been purely Xenoblade-focused, so a change of pace with a familiar franchise might just be the studio’s desired path. 

YouTube Thumbnail

We absolutely loved the last slice of Xenoblade Chronicles goodness, as you can see in our glowing Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed review. Until we learn more about Monolith Soft’s plans, we’ll be brushing up on Xenoblade Chronicles timeline knowledge.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.