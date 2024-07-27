We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Monopoly Go rolls past $3 billion, 100 days faster than Genshin Impact

Monopoly Go has made $3 billion worldwide in its short lifetime, achieving the milestone over 100 days faster than the next competitor.

Monopoly Go 3 billion: A picture of the Monopoly man using a dollar bill gun on a green background to shoot money everywhere
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

According to Sensor Tower, Monopoly Go has reached $3 billion worldwide faster than any other mobile game. This record feat highlights Scopely’s game’s success, making it the “most successful mobile game launch of all time.”

Global sensation Monopoly Go launched on April 11, 2023, and has surpassed $3 billion in gross revenue in just 473 days, which is over 100 days faster than games like Genshin Impact and Clash of Clans. Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence post attributes this success to the consistent introduction of events and new features. Just yesterday, Scopely introduced the Monopoly Go Prize Relay event filled with tons of prizes.

US players make up the majority of Monopoly Go’s downloads and revenue, equating to 34% of downloads and 77% – or $2.32 billion – of revenue. France and the UK are the next biggest markets, but possibly the game’s biggest achievement is its player retention, with ten million people playing each day. Monopoly Go may look like an overnight success, but according to Scopely, the game was seven years in the making.

Scopely co-CEO Javier Ferreira said, “As anyone in the games industry knows all too well, the road to success is never linear. There were moments during the seven-year development process to get to ‘Monopoly Go!’ where we questioned if we were on the right path, and, to be perfectly honest, there were plenty of times when we were not, [but ultimately] the creative process requires magic, resilience, dead ends, and discovery, and if you are patient enough and passionate about going on that journey, the outcomes can be exceptional.”

Monopoly Go 3 billion: A graph from Sensor Tower's website showing Monopoly Go's success

That’s how Monopoly Go reached $3 billion faster than any other mobile game. If you’re looking to dive further into this dice-filled game, check out our free Monopoly Go dice page for daily freebies. We’ve also got a guide to the best free mobile games for more daily fun.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.