According to Sensor Tower, Monopoly Go has reached $3 billion worldwide faster than any other mobile game. This record feat highlights Scopely’s game’s success, making it the “most successful mobile game launch of all time.”

Global sensation Monopoly Go launched on April 11, 2023, and has surpassed $3 billion in gross revenue in just 473 days, which is over 100 days faster than games like Genshin Impact and Clash of Clans. Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence post attributes this success to the consistent introduction of events and new features. Just yesterday, Scopely introduced the Monopoly Go Prize Relay event filled with tons of prizes.

US players make up the majority of Monopoly Go’s downloads and revenue, equating to 34% of downloads and 77% – or $2.32 billion – of revenue. France and the UK are the next biggest markets, but possibly the game’s biggest achievement is its player retention, with ten million people playing each day. Monopoly Go may look like an overnight success, but according to Scopely, the game was seven years in the making.

Scopely co-CEO Javier Ferreira said, “As anyone in the games industry knows all too well, the road to success is never linear. There were moments during the seven-year development process to get to ‘Monopoly Go!’ where we questioned if we were on the right path, and, to be perfectly honest, there were plenty of times when we were not, [but ultimately] the creative process requires magic, resilience, dead ends, and discovery, and if you are patient enough and passionate about going on that journey, the outcomes can be exceptional.”

That's how Monopoly Go reached $3 billion faster than any other mobile game.