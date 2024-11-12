All Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Monopoly Go’s Agent Bootcamp event is a great way to get some extra dice, a bunch of cash, some mega heists, and plenty of event tokens.

Captain America is ready to put you and your wallet through your paces in the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp banner event. Still, it’s more than worth the effort, as you can grab yourself 19,535 dice, cash, sticker packs, boosts, and 3,490 partner event tokens, the latter of which is useful for getting even more goodies.

If you run out of rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get back on the move. As you can get 11 Monopoly Go sticker packs during this event, we recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server so you can find other players to trade with just in case you get some duplicates.

Below we have a table that details all the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp event, including the levels you receive them at and what points you need to get there. Lasting for just over three days, the banner event commences on November 12 at 7:30am ET / 12:30pm GMT and concludes at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 15.

Agent Bootcamp level Points needed Reward
One Five 80 partner event tokens
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 One green sticker pack
Four 40 45 dice
Five 20 100 partner event tokens
Six 25 One green sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 140 partner event tokens
Nine 170 160 dice
Ten 50 Cash
11 55 180 partner event tokens
12 50 One yellow sticker pack
13 420 378 dice
14 55 200 partner event tokens
15 60 Five-minute high roller
16 70 One yellow sticker pack
17 650 550 dice
18 85 220 partner event tokens
19 95 100 dice
20 110 Cash
21 125 One pink sticker pack
22 1,150 950 dice
23 130 280 partner event tokens
24 140 One pink sticker pack
25 155 Cash
26 700 550 dice
27 170 300 partner event tokens
28 200 Cash
29 280 220 dice
30 220 Ten-minute cash boost
31 275 One blue sticker pack
32 1.8k 1.3k dice
33 350 320 partner event tokens
34 400 Ten-minute higher roller
35 1k 725 dice
36 700 350 partner event tokens
37 2.2k 1.6k dice
38 600 400 partner event tokens
39 650 One blue sticker pack
40 700 Cash
41 2.7k 1.9k dice
42 800 420 partner event tokens
43 900 40-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k One purple sticker pack
46 1.5k 500 partner event tokens
47 4.4k 3k dice
48 1.4k One purple sticker pack
49 1.7k Cash
50 9k One purple sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp event, you need to land on the tiles that have the event token on them. As you land on the respective tiles, the location of the token changes, so you need to keep a careful eye on where they are. We recommend you play the game manually if you can, upping your multiplier as you approach an event tile. If you want to put the game on auto-roll, it’s best to go for a lower multiplier to get around the board as many times as possible.

Now that you have all of the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp rewards in your pocket, check out our AFK journey codes, Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes, and Anime Reborn codes guides to see what else you can get.

