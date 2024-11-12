Captain America is ready to put you and your wallet through your paces in the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp banner event. Still, it’s more than worth the effort, as you can grab yourself 19,535 dice, cash, sticker packs, boosts, and 3,490 partner event tokens, the latter of which is useful for getting even more goodies.

If you run out of rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get back on the move. As you can get 11 Monopoly Go sticker packs during this event, we recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server so you can find other players to trade with just in case you get some duplicates.

All Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp rewards

Below we have a table that details all the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp event, including the levels you receive them at and what points you need to get there. Lasting for just over three days, the banner event commences on November 12 at 7:30am ET / 12:30pm GMT and concludes at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 15.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp rewards:

Agent Bootcamp level Points needed Reward One Five 80 partner event tokens Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 One green sticker pack Four 40 45 dice Five 20 100 partner event tokens Six 25 One green sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 140 partner event tokens Nine 170 160 dice Ten 50 Cash 11 55 180 partner event tokens 12 50 One yellow sticker pack 13 420 378 dice 14 55 200 partner event tokens 15 60 Five-minute high roller 16 70 One yellow sticker pack 17 650 550 dice 18 85 220 partner event tokens 19 95 100 dice 20 110 Cash 21 125 One pink sticker pack 22 1,150 950 dice 23 130 280 partner event tokens 24 140 One pink sticker pack 25 155 Cash 26 700 550 dice 27 170 300 partner event tokens 28 200 Cash 29 280 220 dice 30 220 Ten-minute cash boost 31 275 One blue sticker pack 32 1.8k 1.3k dice 33 350 320 partner event tokens 34 400 Ten-minute higher roller 35 1k 725 dice 36 700 350 partner event tokens 37 2.2k 1.6k dice 38 600 400 partner event tokens 39 650 One blue sticker pack 40 700 Cash 41 2.7k 1.9k dice 42 800 420 partner event tokens 43 900 40-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k One purple sticker pack 46 1.5k 500 partner event tokens 47 4.4k 3k dice 48 1.4k One purple sticker pack 49 1.7k Cash 50 9k One purple sticker pack and 8k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp event, you need to land on the tiles that have the event token on them. As you land on the respective tiles, the location of the token changes, so you need to keep a careful eye on where they are. We recommend you play the game manually if you can, upping your multiplier as you approach an event tile. If you want to put the game on auto-roll, it’s best to go for a lower multiplier to get around the board as many times as possible.

