Captain America is ready to put you and your wallet through your paces in the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp banner event. Still, it’s more than worth the effort, as you can grab yourself 19,535 dice, cash, sticker packs, boosts, and 3,490 partner event tokens, the latter of which is useful for getting even more goodies.
If you run out of rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get back on the move. As you can get 11 Monopoly Go sticker packs during this event, we recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server so you can find other players to trade with just in case you get some duplicates.
All Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp rewards
Below we have a table that details all the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp event, including the levels you receive them at and what points you need to get there. Lasting for just over three days, the banner event commences on November 12 at 7:30am ET / 12:30pm GMT and concludes at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 15.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp rewards:
|Agent Bootcamp level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|80 partner event tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|One green sticker pack
|Four
|40
|45 dice
|Five
|20
|100 partner event tokens
|Six
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|140 partner event tokens
|Nine
|170
|160 dice
|Ten
|50
|Cash
|11
|55
|180 partner event tokens
|12
|50
|One yellow sticker pack
|13
|420
|378 dice
|14
|55
|200 partner event tokens
|15
|60
|Five-minute high roller
|16
|70
|One yellow sticker pack
|17
|650
|550 dice
|18
|85
|220 partner event tokens
|19
|95
|100 dice
|20
|110
|Cash
|21
|125
|One pink sticker pack
|22
|1,150
|950 dice
|23
|130
|280 partner event tokens
|24
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|25
|155
|Cash
|26
|700
|550 dice
|27
|170
|300 partner event tokens
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|280
|220 dice
|30
|220
|Ten-minute cash boost
|31
|275
|One blue sticker pack
|32
|1.8k
|1.3k dice
|33
|350
|320 partner event tokens
|34
|400
|Ten-minute higher roller
|35
|1k
|725 dice
|36
|700
|350 partner event tokens
|37
|2.2k
|1.6k dice
|38
|600
|400 partner event tokens
|39
|650
|One blue sticker pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.7k
|1.9k dice
|42
|800
|420 partner event tokens
|43
|900
|40-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|One purple sticker pack
|46
|1.5k
|500 partner event tokens
|47
|4.4k
|3k dice
|48
|1.4k
|One purple sticker pack
|49
|1.7k
|Cash
|50
|9k
|One purple sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Agent Bootcamp event, you need to land on the tiles that have the event token on them. As you land on the respective tiles, the location of the token changes, so you need to keep a careful eye on where they are. We recommend you play the game manually if you can, upping your multiplier as you approach an event tile. If you want to put the game on auto-roll, it’s best to go for a lower multiplier to get around the board as many times as possible.
