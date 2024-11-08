The Monopoly Go Amazing Partners event kicks off on November 12 with plenty of goodies up for grabs. Team up with a friend to complete brand-new challenges and give the event wheel a spin to claim some awesome rewards and earn tokens. You need to be board level five in order to take part in the event, so make sure you’re leveled up enough to play!

If you're after some freebies before you get started, we've got the latest free Monopoly Go dice for you.

All Monopoly Go Amazing Partners rewards

The Amazing Partners event brings back the Mega Spin slot which gives you the chance to increase the amount of freebies you can earn. You can earn event currency by playing the game as you normally would, and then you can spend it on spinning the wheel and getting as much bang for your buck as possible.

You can find all of the available rewards in the table below, as well as how many points you need in order to unlock them. If you unlock them all and complete the Amazing Partners event, then you can earn the Grand Prize which includes an exclusive Spider-Man token, 5k free dice rolls, and a wild sticker pack.

Here are all the Monopoly Go Amazing Partners rewards:

Points Rewards 2.5k 200 free dice rolls 8.5k Cash 21.5k 200-300 free dice rolls, cash, and a ten-minute cash boost 48k 300-500 free dice rolls, a two-star sticker pack, and a ten-minute mega heist 80k 400-600 free dice rolls, cash, a four-star sticker pack, and a Marvel-themed emoji

How do I get more partner tokens for the Monopoly Go Amazing Partners event?

You need tokens in order to take part in the event, and there are several ways you can go about earning more if you need to bump up your numbers. The first, and most obvious way to earn them is to complete daily tasks as part of the event itself. But you can also take part in exclusive in-game events and tournaments, where there are plenty of tokens up for grabs. You can also earn tokens by landing on specific board tiles, plus you can grab some extras as free gifts from the game shop.

