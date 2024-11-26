We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Barn Bolt rewards

Here are all the Monopoly Go Barn Bolt rewards available, including sticker packs, cash, and of course - a good stack of free dice.

monopoly go barn bolt - Jason Momoa and the Monopoly Man celebrating
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

The festive fun continues in the Monopoly Go Barn Bolt event where you can grab plenty of rewards over the next day and night. Along with the usual cash, stickers, and dice, you can get plenty of flags to use in the Harvest Racers event.

We’ve got all of today’s free Monopoly Go dice right here to get you going. Also, you can check out the other Monopoly Go events currently happening in the game. If you come across a boost that you don’t recognize, find out what it is in our Monopoly Go wiki right here.

All the Monopoly Go Barn Bolt rewards

Monopoly Go’s Barn Bolt event starts on November 26 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT and runs until November 27.

Barn Bolt task level Points needed Reward
One Ten 80 flags
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 120 flags
Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller
Eight 200 200 dice
Nine 275 140 flags
Ten 300 Sticker pack
11 350 200 flags
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five minutes of cash boost
14 425 240 flags
15 450 Sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 240 flags
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25 minutes of mega heist
20 700 260 flags
21 800 Sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 260 flags
24 1.1k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 260 flags
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost
30 1.4 300 flags
31 1.4k Cash
32 1.5k Sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play the Monopoly Go Barn Bolt event?

Playing the Barn Bolt event in Monopoly Go is super easy. In fact, you don’t have to do anything other than roll the dice and head around the board.

As you land on spaces that have event tokens on them, they translate to points, which then unlock all the levels of rewards above one by one. You can get more tokens by using a multiplier when you roll your dice, which multiplies all the prizes you get from each space.

Once you’re done rolling the dice, why not grab today’s Coin Master free spins, Bingo Blitz free credits, and Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins for some more mobile fun?

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.