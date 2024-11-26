All Monopoly Go Barn Bolt rewards

The festive fun continues in the Monopoly Go Barn Bolt event where you can grab plenty of rewards over the next day and night. Along with the usual cash, stickers, and dice, you can get plenty of flags to use in the Harvest Racers event.

All the Monopoly Go Barn Bolt rewards

Monopoly Go’s Barn Bolt event starts on November 26 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT and runs until November 27.

Barn Bolt task level Points needed Reward One Ten 80 flags Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 120 flags Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller Eight 200 200 dice Nine 275 140 flags Ten 300 Sticker pack 11 350 200 flags 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five minutes of cash boost 14 425 240 flags 15 450 Sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 240 flags 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25 minutes of mega heist 20 700 260 flags 21 800 Sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 260 flags 24 1.1k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 260 flags 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost 30 1.4 300 flags 31 1.4k Cash 32 1.5k Sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Barn Bolt event?

Playing the Barn Bolt event in Monopoly Go is super easy. In fact, you don’t have to do anything other than roll the dice and head around the board.

As you land on spaces that have event tokens on them, they translate to points, which then unlock all the levels of rewards above one by one. You can get more tokens by using a multiplier when you roll your dice, which multiplies all the prizes you get from each space.

