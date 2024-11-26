All Monopoly Go Barn Bolt rewards

The festive fun continues in the Monopoly Go Barn Bolt event where you can grab plenty of rewards over the next day and night. Along with the usual cash, stickers, and dice, you can get plenty of flags to use in the Harvest Racers event.
We’ve got all of today’s free Monopoly Go dice right here to get you going. Also, you can check out the other Monopoly Go events currently happening in the game. If you come across a boost that you don’t recognize, find out what it is in our Monopoly Go wiki right here.
All the Monopoly Go Barn Bolt rewards
Monopoly Go’s Barn Bolt event starts on November 26 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT and runs until November 27.
|Barn Bolt task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|80 flags
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|120 flags
|Seven
|200
|Five minutes of high roller
|Eight
|200
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|140 flags
|Ten
|300
|Sticker pack
|11
|350
|200 flags
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five minutes of cash boost
|14
|425
|240 flags
|15
|450
|Sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|240 flags
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25 minutes of mega heist
|20
|700
|260 flags
|21
|800
|Sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|260 flags
|24
|1.1k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|260 flags
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|30
|1.4
|300 flags
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|Sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40 minutes of mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Barn Bolt event?
Playing the Barn Bolt event in Monopoly Go is super easy. In fact, you don’t have to do anything other than roll the dice and head around the board.
As you land on spaces that have event tokens on them, they translate to points, which then unlock all the levels of rewards above one by one. You can get more tokens by using a multiplier when you roll your dice, which multiplies all the prizes you get from each space.
