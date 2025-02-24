All Monopoly Go Barrel Roll rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

We’ve got a handy list of all the available Monopoly Go Barrel Roll rewards including plenty of pickaxes, cash, boosts, and more. All you need to do to take part is roll around the board, and if you land on certain spots, you earn points – and points mean prizes!

The Barrel Roll event kicks off on February 24 at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm GMT, and runs until February 25 at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT, giving you just less than 24 hours to get as far as you can.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Barrel Roll rewards:

Barrel Roll level Points needed Reward
One Ten Three pickaxes
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 Five pickaxes
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 Seven pickaxes
Ten 250 Sticker pack
11 275 Eight pickaxes
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five-minutes of cash boost
14 300 Ten pickaxes
15 350 Sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 Ten pickaxes
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 12 pickaxes
21 500 Sticker pack
22 650 325 dice
23 600 17 pickaxes
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 18 pickaxes
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 20 pickaxes
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 20 pickaxes
35 750 30-minute builder’s bash
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Barrel Roll?

The Barrel Roll event is a tournament type of deal, so you want to land on railroads. We all know that the dice fall where they want, so there’s no way to guarantee you will land on a railroad. If you do, you earn points

You can roll with a multiplier active, which means any rewards – including points – will multiply when landing on any space. This means you can unlock more of the above rewards at once.

