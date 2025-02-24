We’ve got a handy list of all the available Monopoly Go Barrel Roll rewards including plenty of pickaxes, cash, boosts, and more. All you need to do to take part is roll around the board, and if you land on certain spots, you earn points – and points mean prizes!
You can also join the Monopoly Go Discord to find people to trade your spare Monopoly Go stickers with, too.
All Monopoly Go Barrel Roll rewards
The Barrel Roll event kicks off on February 24 at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm GMT, and runs until February 25 at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT, giving you just less than 24 hours to get as far as you can.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Barrel Roll rewards:
|Barrel Roll level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Three pickaxes
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Five pickaxes
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|Seven pickaxes
|Ten
|250
|Sticker pack
|11
|275
|Eight pickaxes
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minutes of cash boost
|14
|300
|Ten pickaxes
|15
|350
|Sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|Ten pickaxes
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|12 pickaxes
|21
|500
|Sticker pack
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|17 pickaxes
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|18 pickaxes
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|20 pickaxes
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|20 pickaxes
|35
|750
|30-minute builder’s bash
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Barrel Roll?
The Barrel Roll event is a tournament type of deal, so you want to land on railroads. We all know that the dice fall where they want, so there’s no way to guarantee you will land on a railroad. If you do, you earn points
You can roll with a multiplier active, which means any rewards – including points – will multiply when landing on any space. This means you can unlock more of the above rewards at once.
