We’ve got a handy list of all the available Monopoly Go Barrel Roll rewards including plenty of pickaxes, cash, boosts, and more. All you need to do to take part is roll around the board, and if you land on certain spots, you earn points – and points mean prizes!

If this isn’t enough free Monopoly Go dice for you, we have a guide with even more. You can also join the Monopoly Go Discord to find people to trade your spare Monopoly Go stickers with, too.

All Monopoly Go Barrel Roll rewards

The Barrel Roll event kicks off on February 24 at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm GMT, and runs until February 25 at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT, giving you just less than 24 hours to get as far as you can.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Barrel Roll rewards:

Barrel Roll level Points needed Reward One Ten Three pickaxes Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 Five pickaxes Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 Seven pickaxes Ten 250 Sticker pack 11 275 Eight pickaxes 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five-minutes of cash boost 14 300 Ten pickaxes 15 350 Sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 Ten pickaxes 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 12 pickaxes 21 500 Sticker pack 22 650 325 dice 23 600 17 pickaxes 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 18 pickaxes 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 20 pickaxes 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 20 pickaxes 35 750 30-minute builder’s bash 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Barrel Roll?

The Barrel Roll event is a tournament type of deal, so you want to land on railroads. We all know that the dice fall where they want, so there’s no way to guarantee you will land on a railroad. If you do, you earn points

You can roll with a multiplier active, which means any rewards – including points – will multiply when landing on any space. This means you can unlock more of the above rewards at once.

