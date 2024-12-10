The nice man in the top hat is ready to give you even more presents through the Monopoly Go Bauble Bash tournament, which has 477 prize drop tokens, 11,790 dice, a bunch of cash, some sticker packs, boosts, and mega heists up for grabs.

To ensure you don’t run out of rolls, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. We also highly recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server, as not only can you find people to trade Monopoly Go stickers with, but you can also meet some potential teammates for the next big team-based Monopoly Go event.

All Monopoly Go Bauble Bash rewards

In the table below, we list all of the levels, points needed, and rewards for the Monopoly Go Bauble Bash tournament, which begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 10 and concludes at the same time on December 11.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Bauble Bash rewards:

Monopoly Go Bauble Bash level Points needed Reward One Ten 12 prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 20 prize drop tokens Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 260 200 dice Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 30 prize drop tokens 12 425 250 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 35 prize drop tokens 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 575 325 dice 17 550 50 prize drop tokens 18 750 425 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 55 prize drop tokens 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 1,050 600 dice 23 900 70 prize drop tokens 24 1.2k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.4k 725 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 2.1k 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.4k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.8k 1,350 dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 4.2k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Bauble Bash?

Monopoly Go’s Bauble Bash event follows the same formula as many other tournaments; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists. Depending on whether your shutdown is successful or not, you get two or four points, while the size of your robbery in a heist can net you up to 12 points. As always, we recommend you play the game manually, increasing your multiplier as you approach the railroads.

Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Bauble Bash rewards are, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn about a different type of event.