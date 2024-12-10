The nice man in the top hat is ready to give you even more presents through the Monopoly Go Bauble Bash tournament, which has 477 prize drop tokens, 11,790 dice, a bunch of cash, some sticker packs, boosts, and mega heists up for grabs.
All Monopoly Go Bauble Bash rewards
In the table below, we list all of the levels, points needed, and rewards for the Monopoly Go Bauble Bash tournament, which begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 10 and concludes at the same time on December 11.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Bauble Bash rewards:
|Monopoly Go Bauble Bash level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|12 prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|20 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|260
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|25 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|425
|250 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|575
|325 dice
|17
|550
|50 prize drop tokens
|18
|750
|425 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|55 prize drop tokens
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|1,050
|600 dice
|23
|900
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|1.2k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|80 prize drop tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.4k
|725 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|100 prize drop tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|2.1k
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.4k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.8k
|1,350 dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|4.2k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Bauble Bash?
Monopoly Go’s Bauble Bash event follows the same formula as many other tournaments; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists. Depending on whether your shutdown is successful or not, you get two or four points, while the size of your robbery in a heist can net you up to 12 points. As always, we recommend you play the game manually, increasing your multiplier as you approach the railroads.
