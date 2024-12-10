We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Bauble Bash tournament is a great way to pick up some extra goodies, including plenty of dice, cash, boosts, and tokens.

Monopoly Go 

The nice man in the top hat is ready to give you even more presents through the Monopoly Go Bauble Bash tournament, which has 477 prize drop tokens, 11,790 dice, a bunch of cash, some sticker packs, boosts, and mega heists up for grabs.

To ensure you don’t run out of rolls, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. We also highly recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server, as not only can you find people to trade Monopoly Go stickers with, but you can also meet some potential teammates for the next big team-based Monopoly Go event.

All Monopoly Go Bauble Bash rewards

In the table below, we list all of the levels, points needed, and rewards for the Monopoly Go Bauble Bash tournament, which begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 10 and concludes at the same time on December 11.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Bauble Bash rewards:

Monopoly Go Bauble Bash level Points needed Reward
One Ten 12 prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 20 prize drop tokens
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 260 200 dice
Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 30 prize drop tokens
12 425 250 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 35 prize drop tokens
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 575 325 dice
17 550 50 prize drop tokens
18 750 425 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 55 prize drop tokens
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 1,050 600 dice
23 900 70 prize drop tokens
24 1.2k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.4k 725 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 2.1k 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.4k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.8k 1,350 dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 4.2k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Bauble Bash?

Monopoly Go’s Bauble Bash event follows the same formula as many other tournaments; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists. Depending on whether your shutdown is successful or not, you get two or four points, while the size of your robbery in a heist can net you up to 12 points. As always, we recommend you play the game manually, increasing your multiplier as you approach the railroads.

Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Bauble Bash rewards are, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn about a different type of event.

