All Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest rewards

The Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest isn’t even a day long, so make sure you dive in right away to get dice, sticker packs, tokens, and more.

If you want to get another 166 Juggle Sort tokens, you’d better get ready to race around the board in the Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest tournament. Beyond those useful purple coins, you can also get an abundance of dice, lots of cash, some handy sticker packs, high rollers, cash boosts, and more, so it’s more than worth your time.

If you run out of rolls before reaching the next level, check out our free Monopoly Go dice to get moving again. We also recommend you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord. With five Monopoly Go sticker packs up for grabs, you’re likely to get some duplicates, and the best place to trade them is the Discord server.

All Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest rewards

We’ve put together a table that not only details what Monopoly Go Best Bud Contest rewards you can get but also the points and levels you need to get them. This event isn’t even a day long, so you’d best act quickly – it begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on November 19 and concludes at 8am ET / 1pm GMT on November 20.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest rewards:

Best Buds Contest level Points needed Reward
One Ten Ten Juggle Sort tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 14 Juggle sort tokens
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 14 Juggle Sort tokens
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 15 Juggle Sort tokens
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 15 Juggle Sort tokens
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 17 Juggle Sort tokens
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 18 Juggle Sort tokens
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 18 Juggle Sort tokens
24 1,150 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 20 Juggle Sort tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 25 Juggle Sort tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,550 One blue sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1,250 dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest?

Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest is your typical tournament in that you get points from shutdowns and bank heists, meaning you need to land on the railroad tiles. You can get between two and four points for a shutdown, depending on whether you’re successful or not, and up to 12 points for a bank heist, which comes down to the size of your robbery. The best way to make the most of this tournament is to up the multiplier as you reach the railroads.

