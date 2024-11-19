If you want to get another 166 Juggle Sort tokens, you’d better get ready to race around the board in the Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest tournament. Beyond those useful purple coins, you can also get an abundance of dice, lots of cash, some handy sticker packs, high rollers, cash boosts, and more, so it’s more than worth your time.

If you run out of rolls before reaching the next level, check out our free Monopoly Go dice to get moving again.

All Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest rewards

We’ve put together a table that not only details what Monopoly Go Best Bud Contest rewards you can get but also the points and levels you need to get them. This event isn’t even a day long, so you’d best act quickly – it begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on November 19 and concludes at 8am ET / 1pm GMT on November 20.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest rewards:

Best Buds Contest level Points needed Reward One Ten Ten Juggle Sort tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 14 Juggle sort tokens Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 14 Juggle Sort tokens Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 15 Juggle Sort tokens 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 15 Juggle Sort tokens 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 17 Juggle Sort tokens 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 18 Juggle Sort tokens 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 18 Juggle Sort tokens 24 1,150 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 20 Juggle Sort tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 25 Juggle Sort tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,550 One blue sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1,250 dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest?

Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest is your typical tournament in that you get points from shutdowns and bank heists, meaning you need to land on the railroad tiles. You can get between two and four points for a shutdown, depending on whether you’re successful or not, and up to 12 points for a bank heist, which comes down to the size of your robbery. The best way to make the most of this tournament is to up the multiplier as you reach the railroads.

