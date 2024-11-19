If you want to get another 166 Juggle Sort tokens, you’d better get ready to race around the board in the Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest tournament. Beyond those useful purple coins, you can also get an abundance of dice, lots of cash, some handy sticker packs, high rollers, cash boosts, and more, so it’s more than worth your time.
If you run out of rolls before reaching the next level, check out our free Monopoly Go dice to get moving again. We also recommend you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord. With five Monopoly Go sticker packs up for grabs, you’re likely to get some duplicates, and the best place to trade them is the Discord server.
All Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest rewards
We’ve put together a table that not only details what Monopoly Go Best Bud Contest rewards you can get but also the points and levels you need to get them. This event isn’t even a day long, so you’d best act quickly – it begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on November 19 and concludes at 8am ET / 1pm GMT on November 20.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest rewards:
|Best Buds Contest level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Ten Juggle Sort tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|14 Juggle sort tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|14 Juggle Sort tokens
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|15 Juggle Sort tokens
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|15 Juggle Sort tokens
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|17 Juggle Sort tokens
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|18 Juggle Sort tokens
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|18 Juggle Sort tokens
|24
|1,150
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|20 Juggle Sort tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|25 Juggle Sort tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,550
|One blue sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1,250 dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest?
Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest is your typical tournament in that you get points from shutdowns and bank heists, meaning you need to land on the railroad tiles. You can get between two and four points for a shutdown, depending on whether you’re successful or not, and up to 12 points for a bank heist, which comes down to the size of your robbery. The best way to make the most of this tournament is to up the multiplier as you reach the railroads.
Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Best Buds Contest rewards are, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn more about that special event. Or, if you want to get some more freebies, consult our Coin Master free spins, Anime Defenders codes, Fisch codes, and Anime Reborn codes lists.