All Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance rewards

Here are all the Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance rewards available in the tournament, including lots of dice, sticker packs, and event tokens.

Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance - the monopoly man wearing a santa hat and wrapping presents
Monopoly Go 

Dasher, Dancer, and Comet might not be available, but we’ve got all the  Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance rewards from the remarkable reindeer themself. This tournament gives away dice, cash, and tokens to use in the Juggle Jam event.

All the Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance rewards

Monopoly Go’s Blitzen Prance event starts on December 18 and lasts for 24 hours.

Blitzen Prance task level Points needed Reward
One Ten Ten event tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 14 event tokens
Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller
Eight 260 200 dice
Nine 275 14 event tokens
Ten 300 Sticker pack
11 350 15 event tokens
12 425 250 dice
13 375 Five minutes of cash boost
14 425 15 event tokens
15 450 Sticker pack
16 575 325 dice
17 550 16 event tokens
18 750 425 dice
19 500 25 minutes of mega heist
20 700 16 event tokens
21 800 Sticker pack
22 1k 600 dice
23 900 18 event tokens
24 1.2k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 20 event tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.4k 720 dice
29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost
30 1.4k 25 event tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 2.1k 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.4k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist
36 2.8k 1.3k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 4.2k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance event?

Blitzen Prance is a tournament event, which is really easy to get into. As you roll your dice and move around the board, you earn points if you land on a railroad space.

When doing shutdown and bank heist events, you earn points. You can get more by rolling with an active multiplier, too. These will then unlock the rewards above.

If you join the Monopoly Go Discord, you can find people to trade Monopoly Go stickers with and fill your collection. Plus, our Monopoly Go wiki can explain all the events and happenings in the game if you don’t recognize something.

