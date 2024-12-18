All Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance rewards

Dasher, Dancer, and Comet might not be available, but we’ve got all the Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance rewards from the remarkable reindeer themself. This tournament gives away dice, cash, and tokens to use in the Juggle Jam event.

All the Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance rewards

Monopoly Go’s Blitzen Prance event starts on December 18 and lasts for 24 hours.

Blitzen Prance task level Points needed Reward One Ten Ten event tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 14 event tokens Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller Eight 260 200 dice Nine 275 14 event tokens Ten 300 Sticker pack 11 350 15 event tokens 12 425 250 dice 13 375 Five minutes of cash boost 14 425 15 event tokens 15 450 Sticker pack 16 575 325 dice 17 550 16 event tokens 18 750 425 dice 19 500 25 minutes of mega heist 20 700 16 event tokens 21 800 Sticker pack 22 1k 600 dice 23 900 18 event tokens 24 1.2k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 20 event tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.4k 720 dice 29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost 30 1.4k 25 event tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 2.1k 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.4k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist 36 2.8k 1.3k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 4.2k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance event?

Blitzen Prance is a tournament event, which is really easy to get into. As you roll your dice and move around the board, you earn points if you land on a railroad space.

When doing shutdown and bank heist events, you earn points. You can get more by rolling with an active multiplier, too. These will then unlock the rewards above.

