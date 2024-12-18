All Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance rewards

Dasher, Dancer, and Comet might not be available, but we’ve got all the Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance rewards from the remarkable reindeer themself. This tournament gives away dice, cash, and tokens to use in the Juggle Jam event.
Don’t forget to grab the free Monopoly Go dice to get you started, then why not use these Coin Master free spins, Dice Dreams free rolls, and Bingo Blitz free credits too?
All the Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance rewards
Monopoly Go’s Blitzen Prance event starts on December 18 and lasts for 24 hours.
|Blitzen Prance task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Ten event tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|14 event tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five minutes of high roller
|Eight
|260
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|14 event tokens
|Ten
|300
|Sticker pack
|11
|350
|15 event tokens
|12
|425
|250 dice
|13
|375
|Five minutes of cash boost
|14
|425
|15 event tokens
|15
|450
|Sticker pack
|16
|575
|325 dice
|17
|550
|16 event tokens
|18
|750
|425 dice
|19
|500
|25 minutes of mega heist
|20
|700
|16 event tokens
|21
|800
|Sticker pack
|22
|1k
|600 dice
|23
|900
|18 event tokens
|24
|1.2k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|20 event tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.4k
|720 dice
|29
|950
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|25 event tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|2.1k
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.4k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40 minutes of mega heist
|36
|2.8k
|1.3k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|4.2k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Blitzen Prance event?
Blitzen Prance is a tournament event, which is really easy to get into. As you roll your dice and move around the board, you earn points if you land on a railroad space.
When doing shutdown and bank heist events, you earn points. You can get more by rolling with an active multiplier, too. These will then unlock the rewards above.
If you join the Monopoly Go Discord, you can find people to trade Monopoly Go stickers with and fill your collection. Plus, our Monopoly Go wiki can explain all the events and happenings in the game if you don’t recognize something.